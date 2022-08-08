ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

17-year-old arrested on multiple domestic violence warrants in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a 17-year-old male following multiple domestic violence warrants. Derrien Deas was arrested and taken into custody for numerous incidents starting mid-July. On July 21, officers say they were called to a residence on North Lumpkin Road regarding a domestic altercation with Deas...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Roommate of woman found dead in Valley motel speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “A police officer knocked on the door,” says Nicola Smith’s best friend Melanie Priester. Melanie Priester says that’s how she found out her best friend of two years had been found dead in a hotel room. The discovery made Thursday morning of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Suspect arrested for Oct. 2021 murder on 47th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force and US Marshals Services arrested a suspect in an Oct. 2021 shooting in Columbus. According to authorities, the Columbus Police Department issued a felony warrant for murder and two counts of aggravated assault. On...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, AL
Opelika, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Opelika, AL
Lee County, AL
Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for critically missing female

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is searching for a critically missing Columbus woman and is asking for public assistance in locating her. Anna McKenzie, 18, was reported missing from the 700th block of Center Street on Wednesday, around 10 a.m. According to CPD, McKenzie was last seen on Tuesday around 5 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrence Melton
WTVM

Columbus man arrested on drug charges, estimated $34K in fentanyl-laced meth

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on drug charges after he was found with over $34,000 in fentanyl-laced methamphetamine. On August 7, Columbus police were conducting operations in the downtown Columbus. Officers conducted a traffic stop and an investigation led to the discovery of 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine. It was further discovered that the methamphetamine was laced with the deadly drug fentanyl.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop. On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Investigation underway after Columbus woman found dead in hotel room in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a Columbus woman was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Valley. On August 11, at approximately 4:49 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department responded to the Quality Inn located in the 3600 block of 55th Street in reference to an unresponsive female found in one of the rooms.
VALLEY, AL
WTVM

Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#After Man
WSFA

Victim identified in Monday Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim of a deadly Monday afternoon shooting. According to police, Natalio Lopez Garcia, 33, of Montgomery, died after a shooting in the 300 block of Chase Street around 12 p.m. Monday. Authorities have not made any arrests and the investigation is...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including drug trafficking

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was arrested on multiple charges during an area check done by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force and Uniform Patrol Bureau, officials say. On August 11, Charles Jackson Jr. was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and theft by receiving stolen...
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Montgomery Murder

Montgomery police have made an arrest in a man’s murder from earlier this year. Police say they’ve charged 50-year-old Erskine Jackson of Montgomery with murder. Jackson is charged with killing 57-year-old Enrico Coleman of Montgomery. Coleman was shot in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West on March 28 and died April 8.
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
selmasun.com

Montgomery police looking for suspect of strong arm robbery

The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect of a strong arm robbery that occurred at a business. According to a post on Central Alabama Crimestoppers, the suspect walked into the business at the 3600 block of Eastern Boulevard on Monday, Aug. 8 at 3:27 p.m. and stole property.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Montgomery man pleads guilty to possessing a stolen gun

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery, Alabama, man pled guilty to possession of a stolen firearm after being initially indicted on Apr. 10, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Alabama. Patrick Lashone Delbridge, 38, pled guilty just before his scheduled trial hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 10. Delbridge will face […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

2 students arrested after loaded gun found in purse at LaGrange High School

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A loaded gun was confiscated after it was found in a 17-year-old student’s purse at LaGrange High School. According to the Troup County School System, administration was notified that a loaded gun was found in the purse belonging to a 17-year-old female student. An anonymous tip from a parent was provided that the student may have been in possession of a gun.
LAGRANGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy