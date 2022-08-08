ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayard, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Perry Lane Strader

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Perry Lane Strader, 68, of Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday, August 8th, 2022, at the Pierpont Center Nursing Home in Fairmont, West Virginia. Perry was born on January 11th, 1954, the son of the late William S. Strader, Sr. and Emily “Bonnie” (Lane) Strader of Morgantown, West Virginia. He graduated from Morgantown High School and went on to study Business at West Virginia University.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

HAU Pan Jammin 2022.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Highland Arts Unlimited (HAU) will kick off the 2022-2023 season w…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg VFW looking for honor guard members

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 573 is looking for new members for its honor guard. Honor guard participants must be veterans but do not need to be members of the Clarksburg VFW. Materials such as uniforms are provided.
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bayard, WV
WVNews

Jesus Fest kicks off in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mother Nature finally cooperated with a local festival Friday evening at Jackson Square in Clarksburg as the West Virginia Jesus Fest kicked off its weekend activities. The festival is an annual celebration of love in Christ and bringing together different faith communities in order...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Aurora/Eglon News

The Union Ambulance Service recently mailed out subscription application forms to households in Union District. A paid subscription entitles the holder to emergency transportation to Preston Memorial, or Garrett Memorial Regional Hospital when needed. Additional donations help with training and equipment. Please support your local squad. The Aurora Area Historical...
AURORA, WV
WVNews

Fundraiser helps provide Preston HS with new equipment

KINGWOOD — One of the consistent comments coming from Preston High School’s football program this preseason is how much physically stronger the team is, on average, compared to last year. “We already have three kids who can bench press over 300-pounds [nobody on the team could last year]...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Engineer says old West Preston bleachers should be demolished

KINGWOOD — Engineers say that the bleachers at the old school in Masontown are structurally unsafe and should be demolished. Preston County School Superintendent Brad Martin told the board of education Monday that structural engineers at Arrow Engineering examined the bleachers and issued a report.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WVNews

Marcis Floyd Aces Transition Upon WVU Arrival

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Imagine you're an accomplished technician with demonstrated excellence in a particular job. Driven by the chance to show your ability at the highest level, you move to a new company that competes at the highest level of your field. Then, as soon as you arrive, you are told you are going to be assigned to a different task.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Lions Clubs sponsor golf scramble

KINGWOOD — All seven of Preston County Lions Clubs are once again joining forces to hold a golf scramble at Alpine Lake Resort outside Terra Alta. The scramble is scheduled for Aug. 27 with a noon tee time. Spots are still open for $300 per team.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Kingwood gets update on mobile home park

KINGWOOD — Kingwood Council received an update Tuesday from the new owner of the Creekside Estates mobile home park on his progress in cleaning the site and bringing rental units to town. Justin Stevens bought the former Rodeheaver’s Trailer Park earlier this year. Council awarded him a grant of...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Rowlesburg critical needs sewer project to begin Aug. 22

ROWLESBURG — The town of Rowlesburg will begin to see sewer work begin in Manheim and on Church Road later this month. Mayor Eric Bautista said at this week’s council meeting that the contract with Brian Vandevender Contracting, LLC, in Morgantown, was signed last week.
ROWLESBURG, WV
WVNews

Robert Quinn pleads guilty to murdering Philip "Buckie" Barlow

KINGWOOD — Robert Joseph Quinn pleaded guilty Tuesday to the first-degree murder of Philip “Buckie” Barlow in 2019. Quinn, 45, of Tunnelton, also pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery. Felony charges of kidnapping and concealment of a deceased body were dismissed by the prosecution as part of the plea agreement.
TUNNELTON, WV
WVNews

Potomac Valley Hospital's Phone Buddies reach out to those feeling lonely

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital is now offering the Phone Buddy Program to those who are in need. The program was started in December 2021, during the pandemic when many people felt isolated. Patricia Barbarito, RN and manager of Preventive Medicine for PVH, said they saw a need during that time for people to have more social interactions with others.
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

34th Annual golf tournament scheduled

ARTHURDALE — On Sept. 11, WV Caring will host its 34th annual Dr. D.R. Davis Golf Classic at the Preston County Country Club to benefit patient care for those with advanced life-limiting illnesses. Golfers are needed to play, have fun and make a difference in the lives of their...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Two charged with possession of catalytic converters

KINGWOOD — Two people were charged with possessing catalytic converters after a vehicle fire on Interstate 68. According to criminal complaints, firefighters called Preston 911 Aug. 6 after seeing catalytic converters inside the vehicle. Deputies said they found two in the vehicle, and those in the car had no written proof they owned them.
KINGWOOD, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy