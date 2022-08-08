Read full article on original website
WVNews
Perry Lane Strader
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Perry Lane Strader, 68, of Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday, August 8th, 2022, at the Pierpont Center Nursing Home in Fairmont, West Virginia. Perry was born on January 11th, 1954, the son of the late William S. Strader, Sr. and Emily “Bonnie” (Lane) Strader of Morgantown, West Virginia. He graduated from Morgantown High School and went on to study Business at West Virginia University.
WVNews
Hampshire Davis Bradley duo.jpg
ROMNEY, W.Va. (WV News) - Hampshire County will be alive with art in all its forms Saturday,…
WVNews
HAU Pan Jammin 2022.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Highland Arts Unlimited (HAU) will kick off the 2022-2023 season w…
WVNews
Clarksburg VFW looking for honor guard members
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 573 is looking for new members for its honor guard. Honor guard participants must be veterans but do not need to be members of the Clarksburg VFW. Materials such as uniforms are provided.
WVNews
Jesus Fest kicks off in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mother Nature finally cooperated with a local festival Friday evening at Jackson Square in Clarksburg as the West Virginia Jesus Fest kicked off its weekend activities. The festival is an annual celebration of love in Christ and bringing together different faith communities in order...
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
The Union Ambulance Service recently mailed out subscription application forms to households in Union District. A paid subscription entitles the holder to emergency transportation to Preston Memorial, or Garrett Memorial Regional Hospital when needed. Additional donations help with training and equipment. Please support your local squad. The Aurora Area Historical...
WVNews
Fundraiser helps provide Preston HS with new equipment
KINGWOOD — One of the consistent comments coming from Preston High School’s football program this preseason is how much physically stronger the team is, on average, compared to last year. “We already have three kids who can bench press over 300-pounds [nobody on the team could last year]...
WVNews
Engineer says old West Preston bleachers should be demolished
KINGWOOD — Engineers say that the bleachers at the old school in Masontown are structurally unsafe and should be demolished. Preston County School Superintendent Brad Martin told the board of education Monday that structural engineers at Arrow Engineering examined the bleachers and issued a report.
WVNews
Marcis Floyd Aces Transition Upon WVU Arrival
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Imagine you're an accomplished technician with demonstrated excellence in a particular job. Driven by the chance to show your ability at the highest level, you move to a new company that competes at the highest level of your field. Then, as soon as you arrive, you are told you are going to be assigned to a different task.
WVNews
Whitehair returns from injury to lead defending champs as sophomore QB
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After an abbreviated debut on the high school football scene a year ago, Fairmont Senior quarterback Brody Whitehair is ready for a full shot at the spotlight. As a freshman in 2021, Whitehair took over the starting job in the middle of the Polar...
WVNews
After Casey Mitchell's arrest, Huggins reflects on troubled scorer's time at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W,Va. (WV News) — It was early in what would become Bob Huggins’ run to the Final Four in 2010. He knew he had himself a pretty good team, for sure, and he had gotten himself the No 1 rated junior college player out of Chipola Junior College named Casey Mitchell.
WVNews
Lions Clubs sponsor golf scramble
KINGWOOD — All seven of Preston County Lions Clubs are once again joining forces to hold a golf scramble at Alpine Lake Resort outside Terra Alta. The scramble is scheduled for Aug. 27 with a noon tee time. Spots are still open for $300 per team.
WVNews
Kingwood gets update on mobile home park
KINGWOOD — Kingwood Council received an update Tuesday from the new owner of the Creekside Estates mobile home park on his progress in cleaning the site and bringing rental units to town. Justin Stevens bought the former Rodeheaver’s Trailer Park earlier this year. Council awarded him a grant of...
WVNews
Rowlesburg critical needs sewer project to begin Aug. 22
ROWLESBURG — The town of Rowlesburg will begin to see sewer work begin in Manheim and on Church Road later this month. Mayor Eric Bautista said at this week’s council meeting that the contract with Brian Vandevender Contracting, LLC, in Morgantown, was signed last week.
WVNews
Robert Quinn pleads guilty to murdering Philip "Buckie" Barlow
KINGWOOD — Robert Joseph Quinn pleaded guilty Tuesday to the first-degree murder of Philip “Buckie” Barlow in 2019. Quinn, 45, of Tunnelton, also pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery. Felony charges of kidnapping and concealment of a deceased body were dismissed by the prosecution as part of the plea agreement.
WVNews
Potomac Valley Hospital's Phone Buddies reach out to those feeling lonely
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital is now offering the Phone Buddy Program to those who are in need. The program was started in December 2021, during the pandemic when many people felt isolated. Patricia Barbarito, RN and manager of Preventive Medicine for PVH, said they saw a need during that time for people to have more social interactions with others.
WVNews
34th Annual golf tournament scheduled
ARTHURDALE — On Sept. 11, WV Caring will host its 34th annual Dr. D.R. Davis Golf Classic at the Preston County Country Club to benefit patient care for those with advanced life-limiting illnesses. Golfers are needed to play, have fun and make a difference in the lives of their...
WVNews
Two charged with possession of catalytic converters
KINGWOOD — Two people were charged with possessing catalytic converters after a vehicle fire on Interstate 68. According to criminal complaints, firefighters called Preston 911 Aug. 6 after seeing catalytic converters inside the vehicle. Deputies said they found two in the vehicle, and those in the car had no written proof they owned them.
