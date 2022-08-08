ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Recall of far-left DA Gascon threatened by 'failure' to follow law, group claims

By Tori Richards, Investigative Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Comments / 21

Nebulous
4d ago

The city of Los Angeles, California, and the country as a whole, are becoming deserts of justice. Crimes go unpunished while victims are ignored by those who are supposed to protect society. Police are themselves handcuffed by politicians, and when they do arrest criminals, they're released back on the streets, sometimes before the arresting officers shift ends. People like Gascon, and his master, George Soros, must be stopped. This nation needs to wake up and realize that the "woke" left despises the United States, and will do anything to see it destroyed. This is just the latest attempt at getting what they want, they've been at it for many, many years; however, this is the first time that I've seen it get this bad! If things don't change soon, it may end up being too late. Please, open your eyes and look... the truth is right in front of you. This great nation really is worth fighting for.

AllGoodNamesRGone
4d ago

gascon people will lie and cheat and do anything to stop him from being unseated... Devil and his playmates🤬

Purple4me
4d ago

voters have spoken, but corrupt officials are taking away rights. people need to pay attention to what they're doing

