ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Lottery ticket worth more than $32,000 sold in Queens

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sf2lc_0h9OHRfk00

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Just days after a big lottery win in Brooklyn, there’s a  lucky winner in Queens.

A Take 5 lottery ticket worth $32,512 was bought at ATN Check Cashing, located at 113-3 Sutphin Boulevard in Queens. The top-prize winning ticket was sold for the Sunday evening drawing.

Take 5 players can check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to see if they have the winning numbers for the relevant midday and evening drawings. The numbers for Take 5 are drawn from a field of one through 39.

Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Illegal pool with 60 tons of water found on Brooklyn rooftop

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Water you doing? New York City’s Department of Buildings shut down and removed an illegal rooftop pool in Brooklyn, officials said Wednesday. The 480-square-foot pool in Williamsburg contained just under 60 tons of water. And yes, the building was occupied. “New York. We know. It’s hot. We get it. But please […]
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Bayside shopping center goes for $32M to lead mid-market sales

A summer of strong mid-market investment sales in New York City, particularly in multifamily assets, paused during the first week of August. Only five transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records. Three were in Brooklyn, while Manhattan and Queens each had one. Below is more information on each, listed by dollar value:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Queens, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
City
Jamaica, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Lifestyle
PIX11

New Roosevelt Island restaurant pays tribute to chef’s roots

ROOSEVELT ISLAND, Manhattan (PIX11) — In the city, it’s all about the view — from the skyline to the bridges.  On Roosevelt Island, a new place awaits guests. Chef Megan Brown is heating things up in the kitchen of her restaurant at the Graduate Hotel named “Anything at All.” “The food I make pays tribute […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Lego installation in Upper Manhattan marks brand’s 90th birthday

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Lego is celebrating 90 years of fun and creativity with a new, kid-designed installation on West 145th Street in Harlem, part of a larger “world playday.”  Children were asked to conceptualize their ideal interactive space for the occasion, then artist Hebru Brantley worked to make it a reality to mark Lego’s […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atn Check Cashing#Nexstar Media Inc
Cheddar News

NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large

A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brownstoner.com

Crown Heights Block on Lincoln Place Takes Top Prize in Greenest Block in Brooklyn Contest

It’s official: Lincoln Place between New York and Nostrand Avenues in Crown Heights is the Greenest Block in Brooklyn. The winner of the annual competition, hosted by Brooklyn Botanic Garden, was announced by BBG President Adrian Benepe in a press conference this morning. It is the second time in a row Crown Heights’ Preserving Lincoln’s Abundant Natural Treasures (P.L.A.N.T.) has won the borough-wide competition, coming in first place in 2019 — the last time the competition was held at full size, in-person. The pandemic forced a year off in 2020 and a “social distant” edition last year, where individual gardeners focused on their window boxes.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man crushed to death in garbage compactor of Brooklyn building

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man was crushed to death in the garbage compactor of a Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment building early Friday, according to authorities. The man somehow ended up in the garbage chute of the building on Gates Avenue near Marcus Garvey Boulevard around 4:05 a.m., officials said. He then entered the compactor, where he was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

National Dominican Day Parade marks 40 years in its return this weekend

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — This weekend will be quite the fiesta! The National Dominican Day Parade in New York City will mark its 40th year this weekend! Many Dominicans in the city are preparing to turn up, bringing with them delectable food perfect for the festivities. Restauranteur Susana Osario showed what a typical Dominican breakfast […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
PIX11

NYC subway worker suffers broken bones in assault, union says

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) – A subway worker needed surgery after he suffered broken bones in an assault while at work in the Bronx, union officials said. Subway cleaner Anthony Nelson was attacked outside the Pelham Bay Park station Thursday morning, according to Transport Workers Union Local 100. Nelson was working in the station […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Hitmaking British band UB40 to perform in NJ and NY

UB40: BIGGA BAGGARIDDIM TOUR WITH THE ORIGINAL WAILERS FEATURING AL ANDERSON, MAXI PRIEST, & BIG MOUNTAIN Sunday, August 21, 2022 7:30 pm New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage 1 Center Street Newark, NJ 07102 —————————————— Wednesday, August 24, 2022 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm (Doors open 5:00 pm) Central Park […]
NEWARK, NJ
Architectural Digest

This 650-Square-Foot Brooklyn Apartment Was Upsized for a Mother and Daughter Duo

When Brett Masterson first became acquainted with the creative professional next door, he hardly could have imagined that their neighborly friendship would turn into a steadfast creative collaboration. “She was looking for someone to design her new one-bedroom nest, after having traded in her two-bedroom apartment in the same co-op,” says the architect, who helms Brooklyn-based Masterson Architecture & Interiors. As a recently divorced mother of a seven-year-old girl, and as someone who had lived in Brooklyn for over 17 years, the homeowner knew her priorities. “I was keen on carving out two separate bedrooms so that my daughter and I would each have our own space. Also, because I was starting a new chapter in my life, I wanted the space to very much feel like a reflection of me, my interests, and my personal style,” she shares.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed with ice pick multiple times in Manhattan, police say

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stabbed another man with an ice pick in Manhattan early Friday morning, police said. The two men got into a dispute along East Sixth Street near Avenue B in the East Village at around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. The suspect, 36, stabbed the victim, 42, in the stomach […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy