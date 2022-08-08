ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isom, KY

After destruction of E. Ky. floods, Isom grocery owners get a gift to remember

By Linda Blackford
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OiYlI_0h9OHGCz00

Last Monday, Herald-Leader photographer Ryan Hermens and I were in Isom to cover the destruction of a local medical clinic by the Eastern Kentucky flooding. After we talked to the staff there, we wandered across the plaza to the Isom IGA, a local landmark and a real center of the community. Gwen Christon had worked at the store since 1973, and in 1998, she and her husband, Arthur, bought it.

The night of the floods, more than six feet of water and mud invaded the store. Christon was in tears as she told us that everything in the 16,000-foot store had to be thrown out — and she had no flood insurance to cover it. Twenty-three employees were out of work.

Her story caught many eyes, but luckily for her, two of those belonged to Father Jim Sichko, a papal Missionary of Mercy, who spends much of his time doing random acts of kindness. One week later, Christon and her employees gathered back at the store so Sichko could deliver a briefcase full $20,000 to the Christons and $10,000 in Amazon gift cards to her 23 employees.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Christon said by phone on Monday afternoon. “People kept telling me he was coming with gifts, but I’m 67 years old, I’ve been working since I graduated from high school, and I’ve never had anyone to give me anything, so this is a new experience for me.”

Christon said she has been overwhelmed by people’s kindness, including a GoFundMe set up by John Ross of the Independent Grocers Alliance.

“I can’t believe people are so giving and so caring,” she said. “I’m very thankful — we do want to rebuild, and this will help as we start through our long work.”

Christon has hired a professional cleaning company to finish getting the food and equipment out of the store, and getting it back to grocery-grade cleanliness. They started today, and it will take at least a month.”

“I got to see my people smile today,” Christon said. The employees got in a line and Sichko handed out the gift cards until they were gone. He told Christon he relies on donations, but when people know they will go straight to the source, they’re more likely to give.

Sichko is a papal Missionary of Mercy , a group of 700 from around the world, including several from the United States, who were appointed directly by Pope Francis in celebration of a “Jubilee of Mercy” that began in December 2015 and has since been extended indefinitely.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Isom, KY
wymt.com

Perry County flooding victims identified

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed the identity of all seven victims in the recent Eastern Kentucky flash flooding. The Coroner’s Office Facebook page shared the identities on Thursday. On July 28th, the coroner’s office responded to the Coneva Community of Perry County. 82...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
WJHL

Community Heroes: Letcher County educator tirelessly helps flood victims

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) — The people in eastern Kentucky are struggling trying to clean up after devastating floods. Letcher County Central High School became a supply distribution center, where people could get things like cleaning supplies, and food. They also got something they didn’t know they needed: the energy and kind words from athletic […]
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Metro News

City of Hurricane crew reflects on flood recovery work in Kentucky

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A team of employees from the city of Hurricane are back in West Virginia after spending a week helping folks in Letcher County, Kentucky begin the long road to recovery. Ronnie Woodall lead Hurricane’s Mobile Infrastructure Response Unit into the city of Whitesburg, Kentucky back on...
HURRICANE, WV
clayconews.com

ClayCoNews LLC makes Exciting Announcement for Clay County, Kentucky

Katie and Ronnie in Redbird community of Clay County relaxing on front porch of cabin that was home to Kentucky pioneer Dillion Asher (Credit: Autumn Baidouri) ClayCoNews has received such overwhelming support from our neighbors and local readers asking for a news source dedicated solely to Clay County, Kentucky. Today we are pleased to announce that ClayCoNews LLC, based in Manchester, KY has launched a new category in ClayCoNews.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Body of Deceased Child Discovered in Johnson County

The body of a deceased child was discovered in Johnson Co on Thursday evening. According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the Van Lear area around 7 PM on a Strip Mine road. No other details have been released at this time and the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#The Isom Iga
wymt.com

Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
harlanenterprise.net

Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, welcomes new commander

Captain Danny Caudill has been assigned Post Commander at Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan. According to a news release, Caudill is a 15-year veteran who began his career with Kentucky State Police as a member of Cadet Class 86 in 2007. Caudill is a native of Harlan County and resides here with his wife Carrissa. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2015 and assigned to Kentucky State Police Post 6, Dry Ridge, before returning to KSP Post 10, Harlan. In 2018, Caudill was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to Post 16, Henderson, and then Post 10, Harlan. A promotion to Captain in 2020 saw Caudill assigned to Post 8, Morehead, and later serving as Captain at Post 11, London.
HARLAN, KY
WJHL

Wise Co. Sheriff adds VR to training regime

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After a grant allowed for the purchase of a new Virtual Reality (VR) system, the Wise County Sheriff’s office is now incorporating the tech into their training program. According to a Facebook post, deputies will use a ChimeraXR virtual reality rig to experience training scenarios in real time. The system’s […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WDTV

Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
446
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy