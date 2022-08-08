Swinney Excited to Get His Hands On 'Polished, Skilled' Antonio Williams

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is excited to get his hands on dynamic freshman wideout Antonio Williams.

CLEMSON, S.C.- When it comes to wide receiver play at Clemson, the bar is set extremely high.

Freshman Antonio Williams enters his first fall camp with the Tigers after having been one of the top high school prospects in the state of South Carolina in the last recruiting cycle, and head coach Dabo Swinney has already taken notice of how far along the young wideout is in his development.

“Antonio is very polished and very skilled, has a really high aptitude of the position from a technical aspect standpoint,” Swinney said.

While Williams may appear to be a prototypical slot receiver, he has the versatility to play inside or outside, and Swinney envisions the young wideout developing into a playmaker in the Clemson offense.

“He’s a dynamic player, and he can do a lot of things,” Swinney said. “You saw that in high school. From yards after the catch, screens, sweeps, winning in space. He’s a very good route runner.”

Williams is also no stranger to winning at a high level. The freshman was a part of three state championship teams while playing at Dutch Fork, finishing his career with close to 2,500 receiving yards.

During his senior season, Williams reeled in 85 catches for 1,625 yards, with 15 touchdowns catches. Ten times he went over 100 receiving yards in a game. He's also excelled in the return game, averaging more than 30 yards per return during his senior campaign, and Swinney is now ready to see what he can do at the collegiate level.

"I’m excited to get my hands on him and really watch him.”

