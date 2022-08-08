Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Sarah Paulson Defends Beanie Feldstein's "Remarkable" Funny Girl Performance
Watch: Sarah Paulson Praises Beanie Feldstein on Broadway. Sarah Paulson won't be letting anyone rain on Beanie Feldstein's parade. Last month, the Booksmart star announced that she was stepping down from playing the lead in the Funny Girl Broadway revival sooner than expected, making her official exit on July 31. In response to her sudden departure, and a few critical performance reviews, Beanie's Impeachment: American Crime Story co-star and friend Sarah Paulson is giving her two cents on the situation.
90 Day Fiancé: Two Couples Are Pregnant in Couples Tell All Sneak Peek
After all these years—90 Day Fiancé still manages to surprise us. Part one of season nine's The Couples Tell All, premiering Aug. 14 on TLC, promises to be more dramatic than ever—but don't take our word for it. "We have a first here on 90 Day," host...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wells Adams Reveals Why His Wedding to Sarah Hyland Will Be “Off the Wall”
Watch: Wells Adams Hopeful For a Summer Wedding With Sarah Hyland. After popping the question to Sarah Hyland three years ago, Wells Adams is ready to share a few small details of what fans can expect from their upcoming wedding. The main thing to know? He teased that their cake...
Olivia Newton-John's Husband Shares Heartfelt Tribute to "Courageous" Star Days After Her Death
Watch: Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Shares Emotional Tribute. John Easterling is paying homage to his late wife, Olivia Newton-John. John, 70, penned a heartfelt letter to the Grease star just days after she passed away at 73-years-old. On Aug. 8, Olivia's family confirmed her death in an Instagram post, after a 30-year battle with breast cancer.
Lori Harvey Shares Her Dating "Red Flag" Following Michael B. Jordan Split
Watch: Michael B. Jordan ERASES Lori Harvey From His Instagram. Lori Harvey is a woman who knows what she wants. The model, who broke up with Michael B. Jordan earlier this year, got candid about her approach to dating during a conversation with longtime friend Teyana Taylor. While appearing on the latest installment of the YouTube series Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor, the 25-year-old shared some of the things she avoids when it comes to finding a partner.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anne Heche’s New Lifetime Movie Will Still Air Despite Actress’ Hospitalization
Anne Heche's upcoming Lifetime movie is still a go. After the 53-year-old actress was involved in a horrifying car crash on Aug. 5, which has left her in "extreme critical condition," the network announced her movie Girl in Room 13 will still premiere as scheduled in September. "As many of...
Actress Anne Heche Dead at 53
Hollywood is mourning the loss of a star. Anne Heche, whose career spanned over three decades and included appearances in over 40 films and television shows, has died on Aug. 12. She was 53 years old. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving...
Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Into Birthday Celebration With Stormi and Sisters Kendall and Kim
On Aug. 10, Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse inside her 25th birthday celebration with daughter Stormi, 4, who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. The TikTok video captioned, "its my birthdayyyyyy," starts off with the Kylie Cosmetics founder standing in front of...
Why Steve Martin Might Retire After Only Murders in the Building
Watch: Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success. Steve Martin is ready to sit back and kick up his feet—maybe. The Father of the Bride star has been booked and busy in recent years, starring on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building and touring the country with his longtime friend and Only Murders co-star Martin Short. And while it seems the 76-year-old isn't slowing down anytime soon, he teased retirement may be in his future. "When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others," Steve told The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 9. "I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Denise Richards Reveals What Made Her Divorce Charlie Sheen
Watch: Charlie Sheen REACTS to Daughter's OnlyFans Account. Denise Richards is getting candid about her divorce with ex Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who called it quits with the Two and a Half Men actor in 2005 while six months pregnant with their second child, opened up about their highly publicized breakup during the Aug. 10 episode of Dear Media's Divorced Not Dead podcast. Remembering it as a "difficult" split, Denise told host Caroline Stanbury that there were "many things" that led to the demise of their marriage.
Hulu's The Dropout Initially Ended With Elizabeth Holmes at Burning Man
It's hard to imagine Elizabeth Holmes draped in glow sticks—but The Dropout nearly gave it to us. In the Hulu limited series, Amanda Seyfried stars as Holmes, the bio-tech entrepreneur and founder of Theranos who was found guilty on four counts of fraud in January 2022. While The Dropout,...
Why Heidi Klum Says She "Finally Found the One" With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Watch: Heidi Klum JOKES About Sucking Husband Tom Kaulitz's Blood. You know what they say, third time's the charm. Heidi Klum recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary with husband Tom Kaulitz, and the America's Got Talent judge gushed all about her man exclusively to E! News' Daily Pop. "It flew...
Inside Kylie Jenner’s Intimate Birthday Trip With Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner
Watch: Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Into 25th Birthday Brunch. Kylie Jenner had her girls by her side as she rang in her birthday. A source close to Kylie and Kim Kardashian exclusively tells E! News that Kylie celebrated turning 25-years-old by flying out with a group of girlfriends for "a very intimate and relaxing trip."
Why Mindy Kaling Says She Could Never Write Euphoria
Watch: Never Have I Ever Cast on Deacon Phillippe's Acting Debut. Everybody's high school experience is different—just ask Mindy Kaling. The former star of The Office is a co-creator of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, which just dropped its third season Aug. 12. The show follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her pack of eclectic friends as they attempt to navigate high school and adolescence in California's San Fernando Valley.
'Never Have I Ever': Our burning questions for Darren Barnet after that Season 3 finale (spoilers!)
Not to sound dramatic, but we might need our own appointment with Dr. Jamie Ryan since Paxton (Darren Barnet) is going to ASU on "Never Have I Ever."
Never Have I Ever Stars Share Details on Deacon Phillippe's Acting Debut
Watch: Never Have I Ever Cast on Deacon Phillippe's Acting Debut. Warning: The below includes spoilers for season three of Never Have I Ever. Deacon Phillippe is ready for his closeup, especially after killing it on Never Have I Ever. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young and Megan Suri, who...
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Eloise and Penelope Won’t Make Up Quickly
'Bridgerton' season 3 will hopefully answer some questions about Eloise and Penelope after Eloise's discovery — but it looks like the pair won't make up anytime soon.
E! News
202K+
Followers
49K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0