Re-Visiting Jalen Green's Summer League Debut With Rockets

By Coty M. Davis
 4 days ago

Rising star Jalen Green had an impressive unofficial debut for the Houston Rockets one year ago during the 2021 Summer League tournament in Las Vegas.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are high on their budding star Jalen Green . He finished the 2021-22 campaign setting several rookie records after averaging 28.1 points during the final nine games of the regular season.

Green demonstrated through 67 games that he was worth the No. 2 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. But Green originally made his statement loud and clear during his unofficial debut during the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League tournament.

He led the Rockets to an 84-76 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Aug. 8, 2021, inside the Thomas and Mack Center. He scored a game-high 23 points in his summer league debut while shooting an efficient 50.0 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.

In addition to his scoring, Green helped the Rockets on the boards with five rebounds in the win.

By defeating the Cavaliers, Green outplayed his '21 draftmate, Evan Mobley . Mobley, who the Cavaliers selected at pick no. 3, recorded 12 points, five rebounds, five turnovers and three blocks in the loss.

Assisting Green in the Rockets' win were Josh Christopher and Alperen Sengun . Sengun notched a double-double of 15 points and 15 boards, while Christopher added 13 points in the win.

Green would compete in two more summer league games before a hamstring injury prematurely ended his play in Las Vegas. Green averaged 20.3 points on 52.6 percent shooting from behind the arc.

