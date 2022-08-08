Read full article on original website
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
T.A.B.C. makes sure local bars prepare for return of college student crowds
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It’s back-to-school season here in The Brazos Valley. Many college students are preparing to head back to the classroom and back to the bars. Bar owners and employees are prepared for the influx of young college students coming through their doors in the next few weeks, taking a sense of urgency to make sure a drink doesn’t end up in the wrong hands.
Diminishing chances for rain
25 WEATHER — For many, today was another day of relief. Not because of any rain, but because the temperatures were a little cooler. Most places have stayed in the 90s, although 100s have been observed in Waco and Bryan/College Station. Only a couple showers popped up today, and tomorrow should play out in a similar manner. We'll be in the low-100s over the weekend with partly cloudy skies.
‘They are still together,’ Family shares memories of loved ones killed in triple- fatal crash
Friday marks 72 hours since Rachel Hernandez has been able to see her son Raul Julian Ramos. Ramos, his wife Abigail Marie Ramos, and their daughter Lilith Ramos were killed in a head on collision Tuesday afternoon in Falls County. "Just knowing all three of them, and their smile. I...
Power outage in College Station reported, about 1,800 customers impacted
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A power outage is currently impacting 1,800 customers in College Station, officials said. As of 10:14 a.m. this morning, it's being reported that customers in the following areas are being impacted: Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Texas Avenue, Rock Prairie Road and Welsh Avenue. Crews are said...
Motorcyclist found dead on road after late-night crash: Bryan police
BRYAN, Texas — A motorcyclist was found dead after a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday night, police said. Around 10 p.m. that night, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Bryan Police Department. Police said...
