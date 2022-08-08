ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 25

Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
News Channel 25

T.A.B.C. makes sure local bars prepare for return of college student crowds

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It’s back-to-school season here in The Brazos Valley. Many college students are preparing to head back to the classroom and back to the bars. Bar owners and employees are prepared for the influx of young college students coming through their doors in the next few weeks, taking a sense of urgency to make sure a drink doesn’t end up in the wrong hands.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Diminishing chances for rain

25 WEATHER — For many, today was another day of relief. Not because of any rain, but because the temperatures were a little cooler. Most places have stayed in the 90s, although 100s have been observed in Waco and Bryan/College Station. Only a couple showers popped up today, and tomorrow should play out in a similar manner. We'll be in the low-100s over the weekend with partly cloudy skies.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Bryan, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
Bryan, TX
Sports
Bryan, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
City
Tyler, TX
City
Bryan, TX
Local
Texas Education
News Channel 25

Motorcyclist found dead on road after late-night crash: Bryan police

BRYAN, Texas — A motorcyclist was found dead after a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday night, police said. Around 10 p.m. that night, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Bryan Police Department. Police said...
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy