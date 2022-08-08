ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Confirmed: Liverpool Sign Young Defender Oludare Olufunwa From Southampton

By Jim Nichol-Turner
 4 days ago

Liverpool have today confirmed the signing of 21-year-old centre-back Oludare Olufunwa from Premier League club Southampton following a trial. He will play for the under-21s for the 2022-23 season.

The young defender was released at the end of the 2021-22 season by Southampton after more than a decade at the club, as he worked his way up through the ranks. He never made an official first-team start for Southampton.

It's unsure exactly what the plan would be for a player like Olufunwa and the role he would have at the club. Liverpool's under-21s are light when it comes to central defenders this season, with both Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio out on loan this season.

Oludare - or 'Dare' as he is known at Liverpool's academy - had signed a two-year contract at Southampton back in the summer of 2020, with his club deciding not to renew his contract.

Liverpool's youngsters began their campaign on Sunday with a home 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League 2. Manager Barry Lewtas will hope that the addition of Oludare Olufunwa can propel his side to success this season.

