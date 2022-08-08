Elton John Confirms Britney Spears Collaboration "Hold Me Closer"

Photo: Getty Images

Elton John has confirmed his upcoming collaboration with Britney Spears and revealed the track's name. On Monday, August 8th, the legendary musician shared a photo on Instagram with the words "Hold Me Closer," accompanied by the flower and rocket ship emojis. His Instagram bio also includes a pre-save link for the song which is anticipated to drop later this month or as early as the end of the week, according to a tweet from Pop Base. However, an official release date has yet to be announced.

The collab will be a remix of the Rocket Man's beloved 1971 song "Tiny Dancer" which was featured on his album Madman Across the Water . The song was ranked No. 47 on the 2021 list of Rolling Stone 's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

This will mark Britney's first time back in the studio since her 2016 album Glory . Reports of the collaboration first came in July. Page Six initially broke the story on July 25th, reporting that Spears would sing on the upcoming duet. Unnamed sources told the outlet that the track is set to debut in August and a “music industry insider,” who was not named in the story, told Page Six that “this was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet, and it is incredible.” The pair teamed up during a “super-secret recording session” in Beverly Hills to work on the collaboration.