Tron Founder Justin Sun Says His Crypto Exchange Poloniex Will Support All Future Forked Ethereum Tokens: Report

Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Predicts Explosive Parabolic Move for Bitcoin – Here’s His Timeline
Morgan Creek Digital managing partner Mark Yusko thinks the bottom is already in for Bitcoin (BTC) and it’s due for a massive rally in less than a year. In a new interview with Stansberry Research, Yusko tells host Matt McCall that after nearly ten months of frustration and financial loss, the crypto winter is finally over with Bitcoin ready to move in about half a year.
dailyhodl.com
Low-Cap Altcoin Explodes After Institutional Giant BlackRock Namedrops Crypto Asset
An environmentally conscious blockchain project is surging after the world’s largest asset management firm praised its efforts. According to a new press release announcing a spot-priced Bitcoin (BTC) private trust for investors, BlackRock says that Energy Web (EWT) is helping to lead the way when it comes to reducing the carbon footprint associated with cryptocurrency mining.
dailyhodl.com
Rekt Capital Analyzes Bitcoin, Polkadot and Oasis Network After BTC Blasts Above $24,000
A widely followed crypto analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is continuing onward and upward, revisiting an old resistance level. Pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells their 326,400 Twitter followers that the king crypto has held the 200-week moving average (MA) for three weeks. “BTC is holding the 200-week MA as support...
RELATED PEOPLE
dailyhodl.com
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Says Bailout Efforts Within Crypto Industry Have So Far Been a Let Down – Here’s Why
The chief executive of crypto exchange platform FTX says that the bailout efforts within the crypto industry so far have been lackluster. In a new interview on Decrypt’s GM Podcast, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says that other crypto firms need to step up and help him bail out ailing digital assets companies.
dailyhodl.com
Here Are Some of the Biggest Plays in Crypto Right Now, According to Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead
The founder of a crypto-focused hedge fund is looking ahead to see which industry niches might thrive once the current bear market cycle ends. In an interview with RealVision, Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead tells host Raoul Pal that the world of crypto is cyclical because as projects either complete or fade away, there are always new opportunities to seize upon such as decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Set To Explode After Major Update, According to BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes – Here’s Why
One cryptocurrency exchange’s former CEO expects the second-largest asset by market cap to rally once it completes a network upgrade. In a series of tweets, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes explains that Ethereum (ETH) finds itself in a curious situation called backwardation where the asset’s spot price is higher than what it’s trading for in the futures market.
dailyhodl.com
Aave and Similar Projects Could Be Safe From SEC Clampdown, Says Coin Bureau Host – Here’s Why
A popular analyst known for his deep-dive research is exploring how looming regulation might impact the crypto industry. In a new strategy session, the Coin Bureau host known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers about which factors the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might use to determine if a digital asset ought to be classified as a security.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Hit With Lawsuit From Shareholder Alleging 2021 Stock Listing Was Based On Misinformation
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is getting hit with a lawsuit alleging that the firm’s 2021 stock listing was based on misleading information. According to a recent court filing, a shareholder of Coinbase is suing executives from the crypto exchange for allegedly misleading investors into purchasing shares that were “materially different and substantially riskier” than what was disclosed to them.
dailyhodl.com
Trajectory of Crypto Winter Development – 2018 Once Again?
This June the crypto market cap slumped under the $1 trillion mark for the first time since January 2021. The collapse of Terra left behind the biggest loss of wealth in recent history, with retail and institutional investors alike losing over $60 billion in funds and undermining the overall trust in the market.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and One Gaming Altcoin, According to Top Crypto Trader
Widely followed analyst Justin Bennett is weighing in on several top crypto assets as the markets finish the week on a high note. In the latest edition of the trader’s Cryptocademy newsletter, Bennett identifies $24,200 as being a crucial make-or-break level for Bitcoin (BTC). “Bitcoin is struggling to close...
dailyhodl.com
FTX Chief Sam Bankman-Fried Details New Collaboration With Social Media Giant Reddit for Payment Solutions
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says that the crypto exchange is bringing its payment solution to Reddit’s blockchain-based reputation system. In a new statement, Bankman-Fried says that Reddit and his firm have entered into a partnership to integrate FTX Pay into Community Points, the social media giant’s tokenized rewards program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CFO Says Crypto Staking for Institutional Investors Could Be a ‘Phenomenon’ in the Future
A top executive at leading US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase says that staking for blue-chip investors is likely to grow in popularity in the years ahead. In a new analyst call, Coinbase chief financial officer Alesia Haas says that the firm recently offering crypto staking for institutions will be felt further down the line rather than in the near term.
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Altcoin Soars After Surprise Coinbase Roadmap Listing
A low-cap, decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin is surging after top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase added it to its listing roadmap. Coinbase announced OOKI, the native asset of the Ooki Protocol, was added to the roadmap on Friday. The roadmap consists of crypto projects currently under consideration to be included on...
dailyhodl.com
Solana Wallet Phantom Says $4,000,000 Hack Not Related to Vulnerabilities in Its System
Solana (SOL) wallet Phantom says that the $4 million exploit that affected over 8,000 users last week doesn’t appear to have anything to do with its infrastructure. According to Phantom, an investigation launched into the hack unveiled no evidence that its system was compromised during the exploit. “After almost...
dailyhodl.com
USDC Issuer Circle Joins Chainlink in Only Supporting Proof-of-Stake Ethereum After the Merge
USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle says that it will support only the Ethereum proof-of-stake chain once the leading smart contract platform completes its highly anticipated Merge. In a statement, Circle says that it made its decision based on the role it plays in the Ethereum ecosystem as the issuer of the biggest ERC-20 token and the “largest dollar-backed” stablecoin on the network.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Predicts Imminent Regulations Will Trigger Crypto ‘Cleansing’ – Here’s The Silver Lining
A popular crypto trader expects the government to crack down on the industry but not as quickly as some doomsayers believe. The pseudonymous crypto strategist Credible tells his 337,700 Twitter followers that he’s concerned by news that part of the Congressional Democrats’ new spending bill includes a provision for the IRS to receive $80 billion in funding plus the potential to hire 87,000 new employees.
dailyhodl.com
California Financial Regulator Slaps Crypto Lender Celsius With ‘Desist and Refrain’ Order Amid Bankruptcy
California’s financial services regulator is issuing a desist and refrain order to embattled crypto lender Celsius Network for violating state laws. The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation of California (DFPI) is ordering Celsius and its CEO, Alexander Mashinsky, to stop selling and marketing securities in the Golden State over claims that the company violated the local Corporation Code.
dailyhodl.com
CFTC Reportedly Approving Over-the-Counter Crypto Derivatives Trading Products From SBI Group-Supported Platform
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is reportedly giving the green light for new financial products from the US subsidiary of Clear Markets, an international operator of derivatives trading platforms. According to Clear Markets stakeholder SBI Group, the CFTC has granted approval for over-the-counter crypto asset derivative products with a...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Says Date of the Merge Dependent on Hashrate, Points to September 15
The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) is providing an update about when the project will initiate the long-awaited network transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Leading smart contract platform creator Vitalik Buterin gives his 4.1 million Twitter followers a detailed technical breakdown of the computing power required to complete the...
Comments / 0