Tron Founder Justin Sun Says His Crypto Exchange Poloniex Will Support All Future Forked Ethereum Tokens: Report

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 4 days ago
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Predicts Explosive Parabolic Move for Bitcoin – Here’s His Timeline

Morgan Creek Digital managing partner Mark Yusko thinks the bottom is already in for Bitcoin (BTC) and it’s due for a massive rally in less than a year. In a new interview with Stansberry Research, Yusko tells host Matt McCall that after nearly ten months of frustration and financial loss, the crypto winter is finally over with Bitcoin ready to move in about half a year.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Low-Cap Altcoin Explodes After Institutional Giant BlackRock Namedrops Crypto Asset

An environmentally conscious blockchain project is surging after the world’s largest asset management firm praised its efforts. According to a new press release announcing a spot-priced Bitcoin (BTC) private trust for investors, BlackRock says that Energy Web (EWT) is helping to lead the way when it comes to reducing the carbon footprint associated with cryptocurrency mining.
STOCKS
Justin Sun
dailyhodl.com

Here Are Some of the Biggest Plays in Crypto Right Now, According to Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead

The founder of a crypto-focused hedge fund is looking ahead to see which industry niches might thrive once the current bear market cycle ends. In an interview with RealVision, Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead tells host Raoul Pal that the world of crypto is cyclical because as projects either complete or fade away, there are always new opportunities to seize upon such as decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Set To Explode After Major Update, According to BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes – Here’s Why

One cryptocurrency exchange’s former CEO expects the second-largest asset by market cap to rally once it completes a network upgrade. In a series of tweets, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes explains that Ethereum (ETH) finds itself in a curious situation called backwardation where the asset’s spot price is higher than what it’s trading for in the futures market.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Aave and Similar Projects Could Be Safe From SEC Clampdown, Says Coin Bureau Host – Here’s Why

A popular analyst known for his deep-dive research is exploring how looming regulation might impact the crypto industry. In a new strategy session, the Coin Bureau host known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers about which factors the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might use to determine if a digital asset ought to be classified as a security.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Hit With Lawsuit From Shareholder Alleging 2021 Stock Listing Was Based On Misinformation

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is getting hit with a lawsuit alleging that the firm’s 2021 stock listing was based on misleading information. According to a recent court filing, a shareholder of Coinbase is suing executives from the crypto exchange for allegedly misleading investors into purchasing shares that were “materially different and substantially riskier” than what was disclosed to them.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Trajectory of Crypto Winter Development – 2018 Once Again?

This June the crypto market cap slumped under the $1 trillion mark for the first time since January 2021. The collapse of Terra left behind the biggest loss of wealth in recent history, with retail and institutional investors alike losing over $60 billion in funds and undermining the overall trust in the market.
RETAIL
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CFO Says Crypto Staking for Institutional Investors Could Be a ‘Phenomenon’ in the Future

A top executive at leading US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase says that staking for blue-chip investors is likely to grow in popularity in the years ahead. In a new analyst call, Coinbase chief financial officer Alesia Haas says that the firm recently offering crypto staking for institutions will be felt further down the line rather than in the near term.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Under-the-Radar Altcoin Soars After Surprise Coinbase Roadmap Listing

A low-cap, decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin is surging after top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase added it to its listing roadmap. Coinbase announced OOKI, the native asset of the Ooki Protocol, was added to the roadmap on Friday. The roadmap consists of crypto projects currently under consideration to be included on...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

USDC Issuer Circle Joins Chainlink in Only Supporting Proof-of-Stake Ethereum After the Merge

USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle says that it will support only the Ethereum proof-of-stake chain once the leading smart contract platform completes its highly anticipated Merge. In a statement, Circle says that it made its decision based on the role it plays in the Ethereum ecosystem as the issuer of the biggest ERC-20 token and the “largest dollar-backed” stablecoin on the network.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Predicts Imminent Regulations Will Trigger Crypto ‘Cleansing’ – Here’s The Silver Lining

A popular crypto trader expects the government to crack down on the industry but not as quickly as some doomsayers believe. The pseudonymous crypto strategist Credible tells his 337,700 Twitter followers that he’s concerned by news that part of the Congressional Democrats’ new spending bill includes a provision for the IRS to receive $80 billion in funding plus the potential to hire 87,000 new employees.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

California Financial Regulator Slaps Crypto Lender Celsius With ‘Desist and Refrain’ Order Amid Bankruptcy

California’s financial services regulator is issuing a desist and refrain order to embattled crypto lender Celsius Network for violating state laws. The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation of California (DFPI) is ordering Celsius and its CEO, Alexander Mashinsky, to stop selling and marketing securities in the Golden State over claims that the company violated the local Corporation Code.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailyhodl.com

CFTC Reportedly Approving Over-the-Counter Crypto Derivatives Trading Products From SBI Group-Supported Platform

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is reportedly giving the green light for new financial products from the US subsidiary of Clear Markets, an international operator of derivatives trading platforms. According to Clear Markets stakeholder SBI Group, the CFTC has granted approval for over-the-counter crypto asset derivative products with a...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Says Date of the Merge Dependent on Hashrate, Points to September 15

The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) is providing an update about when the project will initiate the long-awaited network transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Leading smart contract platform creator Vitalik Buterin gives his 4.1 million Twitter followers a detailed technical breakdown of the computing power required to complete the...
MARKETS

