Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Related
thecomeback.com
Fernando Tatis releases statement following suspension news
It was announced that San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had tested positive for PEDs and would miss the rest of the season. The news was stunning and saddening to the Padres and the entire baseball world. That includes Tatis. Tatis released a statement (per Alden Gonzalez, ESPN) explaining...
ESPN
Atlanta Braves place ace left-hander Max Fried on concussion IL
The Atlanta Braves placed ace left-hander Max Fried on the 7-day concussion injured list Thursday, days after he hit his head on the field during a game at Citi Field. The Braves made the move retroactive to Monday. Fried was injured in the Braves' 6-2 loss to the New York Mets on Saturday night, the second game of a doubleheader.
thecomeback.com
Stunned MLB world reacts to Fernando Tatis Jr. news
Fernando Tatis Jr. has missed the entire season recovering from an offseason wrist injury. He had recently started a rehab assignment and his return to the San Diego Padres appeared imminent. But that return will not happen in 2022, though it’s for an entirely different reason. Jeff Passan of...
thecomeback.com
Yasiel Puig discusses Major League Baseball return
Former Major League Baseball star Yasiel Puig has been playing in the KBO in South Korea since appearing in his last MLB game with the Cleveland Indians in 2019, but it sounds like the 31-year-old is ready to make his return to the big leagues. In an interview with TMZ...
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Red Sox endure more bullpen struggles in 8-4 loss to Braves; Tommy Pham homers in third straight game
The Red Sox were swept by the Braves at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Boston fell to Atlanta by a final score of 8-4 to extend its losing streak to four and drop to 54-58 on the season. Nick Pivetta, making his 23rd start of the year for the Sox,...
thecomeback.com
Eli Manning gets honest about nephew Arch Manning
One of the most hyped prospects of the 2023 high school class is Arch Manning, who ended speculation of where he would be playing college football when he announced back in June that he would play for the Texas Longhorns in 2023. Manning is an intriguing prospect just off his...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Atlanta Braves Austin Riley’s Wife, Anna Riley
The Atlanta Braves have signed star third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212.0 million contract extension. This is the biggest contract in the club’s history. Everything is going great in the MLB player’s life. He became a father recently and is blissfully married to the woman of his dreams. The baseball pro has referred to his other half as his “dream girl” in an Instagram post. Austin Riley’s wife, Anna Riley, is always present in the stands, and their chemistry has caught the attention of fans. So we reveal her background in this Anna Riley wiki.
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers star breaks up raucous crowd fight
The NFL is back which means so are raucous crowd fights, just not on the watch of Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Thursday evening, the Panthers held their Fan Fest celebration, an annual tradition of welcoming fans into their home Bank of America Stadium to watch team practice, fireworks and other performances. And during the fans first opportunity to enter Charlotte’s NFL stadium to cheer on their hometown Panthers this season, it didn’t take long for two people in the stands to put up their fists.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
Kyle Shanahan blasts NFL over absurd hat uniform rule
The NFL is full of ridiculous rules when it comes to uniforms. And as San Fransico 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed this week, the rules don’t just affect the players. Shanahan likes to wear a hat on the sideline. It’s become one of his staple looks. However, he...
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Bears kicker practices in hilarious way because of Soldier Field turf conditions
It’s no secret that Soldier Field, the NFL home of the Chicago Bears, doesn’t have the league’s best field conditions. The poor turf conditions affect placekickers more than most, and Bears kicker Cairo Santos has a hilarious way to prepare during the offseason. Santos has been kicking...
Red Sox rally to beat Yankees 3-2
By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports WriterBOSTON - J.D. Martinez had three hits, including a game-tying RBI single in the ninth, and Tommy Pham hit a walk-off single in the 10th on Friday night to lead the last-place Boston Red Sox to a 3-2 victory over Aaron Judge and the AL East-leading New York Yankees.New York pitchers retired 12 straight Boston batters before closer Clay Holmes walked two with one out in the ninth and then gave up Martinez's single up the middle. Judge, who hit his major league-leading 46th home run in the third inning, reached base for the fourth time...
thecomeback.com
MLB world loves epic home run, bat flip from Braves rookie
Rookie second baseman Vaughn Grissom made his Major League debut for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. He made a big first impression — in more ways than one. In just his third career at-bat, Grissom launched a ball over the Green...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
LIV Golf responds to shocking player contract claim
Much of the drama surrounding the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series is the astronomical contract numbers that players like Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, not to mention the shocking offer made to Tiger Woods. However, a report from last week’s court proceedings seemed to imply that all that glittered was not, in fact, gold for the players.
GOLF・
thecomeback.com
Brett Favre reveals a shocking number of concussions during NFL career
Former star quarterback Brett Favre rarely missed a start throughout his 20-year NFL career. And the Green Bay Packers star revealed that all the hits he took during those games may have had some serious impacts on his long-term health. In a recent interview with The Bubba Army, Favre opened...
thecomeback.com
Padres stars speak candidly on Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
The baseball world was shocked on Friday after San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, by testing positive for Clostebol (Tatis released a statement after the news broke). Tatis hadn’t played in an MLB game this season after suffering...
thecomeback.com
MLB world buzzes over Guardians reliever’s celebration
One of the main characters in the 1989 movie Major League is Charlie Sheen’s Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn, the pitcher with a hot arm and hotter temper. Watching Cleveland Guardians reliever James Karinchak pitch, it’s easy to compare him to the Wild Thing — and not just because he pitches for the same franchise and wears No. 99.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
Little League umpire goes viral for blown calls in massive moments
It looks like it’s not just the Major League Baseball umpires who go viral for their bad calls. A Little League umpire drew some negative attention from fans when he made several bad calls in crucial moments of Wednesday’s regional game between Kentucky and Ohio. The umpire appeared...
thecomeback.com
New York Jets sign five-time Pro Bowler
The New York Jets offensive line has already been hit with injuries in fall camp and now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they have signed veteran Duane Brown to a two-year deal to help fill in the gaps. This signing came after the team lost Mekhi Becton to a...
NFL・
thecomeback.com
MLB world loves emotion of rookie after long awaited call-up
Wynton Bernard was always a longshot to get to Major League Baseball. In 2012, he was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 35th round of the MLB Draft. His journey from there was anything but smooth. But on Friday, Bernard, now with the Colorado Rockies, completed his long path to the majors.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Antonio Brown’s Jesus comparison
Antonio Brown’s NFL career is almost certainly over but that doesn’t mean the mercurial wide receiver is out of our lives, especially when he can just tweet out surreal and strange statements like the one he made on Thursday. Brown’s post-NFL career has been something of a performance...
Comments / 5