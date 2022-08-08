The Atlanta Braves have signed star third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212.0 million contract extension. This is the biggest contract in the club’s history. Everything is going great in the MLB player’s life. He became a father recently and is blissfully married to the woman of his dreams. The baseball pro has referred to his other half as his “dream girl” in an Instagram post. Austin Riley’s wife, Anna Riley, is always present in the stands, and their chemistry has caught the attention of fans. So we reveal her background in this Anna Riley wiki.

