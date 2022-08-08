ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
woay.com

97th annual State Fair of West Virginia kicks off Thursday with new changes

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – An event that has been taking place for 97 years, the State Fair of West Virginia has once again made its return to the grounds in Lewisburg. “Mountain Grown Fun” being this year’s theme, it couldn’t be more true. As a beloved tradition, the state fair seems to never fail in pulling people back to their Appalachian roots.
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

State Fair of West Virginia officially opens

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–The State Fair of West Virginia officially opened the gates for its 97th year on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Fairgoers can find familiar favorites like cinnamon rolls and turkey legs, but, there are some new additions as well. The 2022 fair welcomes Swifty Swine, Welds Bears and performing acrobats who are already pretty […]
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Cody Johnson concert planned at WV State Fair is canceled

FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Regrettably, the Cody Johnson concert scheduled during the State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday, August 11, in Lewisburg, WV, is unable to go on as originally planned due to illness. “We understand the inconvenience this causes with travel, plans and with purchased tickets, and...
LEWISBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvpublic.org

W.VA. State Fair Begins With Fun, Food And Precautions

The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens Thursday in Greenbrier County. There are some changes this year, but still plenty of fun, food, music and interests for all ages. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins wants fairgoers to visit safely, so several precautions will be in place for 2022.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
woay.com

2022 Women in Agriculture Recipients to be honored at West Virginia State Fair

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has announced the recipients of the 2022 West Virginia Women in Agriculture Awards. The West Virginia Women in Agriculture (WIA) program celebrates and recognizes the achievements of past and present female farmers. WVDA will hold a reception at the West Virginia State Fair on Sunday, August 14, at 2:00 pm.
CHARLESTON, WV
Kathy Mattea
Clay Walker
Tracy Byrd
Chris Tomlin
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
WVNT-TV

Here are the estimated peak fall foliage points in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, fall is nearing. For those who enjoy seeing the leaves change, that means it’s leaf-peeping season. West Virginia’s Department of Tourism has already released its estimated peak fall foliage map for 2022 to help you plan. The Department...
royalexaminer.com

West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 Northbound delays in Virginia

Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, VA., during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first period is for preparation work, and the second is for pavement work.
woay.com

WV Department of Arts and Culture announces 2023 State Historic Preservation Work Program

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Arts and Culture (WVDACH) has announced the proposed Annual Work Program for the 2022-2023 Historic Preservation Program is available for review and comment. The work program outlines activities and programs the State Historic Preservation Office will engage in as part of continuing efforts to preserve physical evidence of the state’s history.
CHARLESTON, WV
#Acrobats#Senior Citizen#Pig Racing#Immune System#Carnival#Fairgoers#The Wv High School Rodeo#Ffa
Lootpress

Dolly Parton visits West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), in partnership with Marshall University’s June Harless Center, welcomed American singer-songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Her visit was a part of West Virginia’s celebration of the successful statewide coverage of her pre-eminent, book-gifting program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Her Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading and learning, and now every child under the age of 5 in the state, is eligible to enroll for this free program.
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

West Virginia State Superintendent switching roles, replacement chosen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch has been approved as the Superintendent of West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. The job switch is effective immediately, officials say. The position change was approved unanimously by the State Board of Education Wednesday...
WVNS

10 authors who were born in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In honor of National Book Lovers’ Day on Aug. 9, 2022, we’ve compiled a list of ten authors who were born right here in the Mountain State. National Book Lovers’ Day is celebrated every August 9 to promote and celebrate reading and literature. Stephen Coonts: Stephen Coonts, a spy-thriller and suspense […]
woay.com

Governor Jim Justice host ribbon cutting ceremony for West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice, joined by WV Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and Tax Commissioner Matt Irby, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new Taxpayer Engagement Center. The Taxpayer Engagement Center, located in downtown Charleston, consolidates taxpayer access locations in the area to a single, modern location designed for ease of access and customer service.
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

You have ramps… Here’s what to do with them

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — So you bought ramps at a West Virginia festival, or from a gatherer, or picked some yourself, but now what? Similar to a green onion, ramps are a West Virginia delicacy that can be used in a number of dishes as a substitute for onions, but first-time rampers might not know […]
