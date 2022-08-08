Read full article on original website
Power line upgrades will cause traffic detours in Great Falls on Aug 10
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - NorthWestern Energy is upgrading power lines in downtown Great Falls on August 10, 2022. Traffic will be detoured from 5:00-9:00 A.M. on 5th Street South from Central Avenue to 1st Street South. The alley between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue South from 4th Street to 6th...
Fire danger grows as high temperatures meet high winds
The Elmo Fire near the western shore of Flathead Lake grew to over 18,000 acres at last report. Officials on Wednesday said the fire has burned four homes and four outbuildings and has a high potential for reaching Lake Mary Ronan by this evening. About 150 homes are now in...
People charged in connection to fish killed at Giant Springs Fish Hatchery
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people have been charged for killing several fish in the display pond at Giant Springs. Last August, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) asked the public for information after a knife was used to spear and slash many large trout in the circular display pond.
Great Falls Fire Rescue gears up for another Citizens Academy
The eight-week program will cover a variety of topics, including auto extrication, technical rope rescue, and more.
Meet the new Cascade County undersheriff
Sheriff Jesse Slaughter selected Scott Van Dyken as the new undersheriff, someone who is very familiar with many aspects of law enforcement
Great Falls: Defined by the Railroad and the Falls
Great Falls: Defined by the Railroad and the Falls Perhaps one of the most significant towns that originally came about because of the railroad is Great Falls, although Great Falls developed a strong foundation around many other industries after its founding. ...
Man identified and charged in connection with the officer involved shooting from July
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Silas Joseph Reevis has been booked in the Cascade County Detention Center for one count of assault on a peace officer. July 5 around 3:49 A.M., the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) responded to a disturbance call in the in the 400 block of 8th Avenue South.
Great Falls woman charged with biting off part of a person's ear
Haley Marann Pepion is facing several charges after she reportedly bit off the ear of a woman in Great Falls.
Back to School Night
Back to School Night will be held August 18th from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm at Cascade Schools. The middle school and high school students will meet their teachers, pick up their schedules, pay fees, and find their classrooms. The elementary students will also meet their teachers as well as bring in supplies and get their lockers set up. In the Commons, parents will receive their student's schedules, set up their access to the Infinite Campus Parent Portal, and pay any fees or cafeteria accounts. We hope you join us as we welcome our students and teachers back to school!
Brutal Bare Knuckle Boxing is Coming To Montana
Bare Knuckle Boxing is indeed a real, sanctioned sport. It's brutal, bone crushing, and it's coming to Montana. You might remember awhile back we did a story of Missoula's own Cody Beierle, who had his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut in Florida. Sadly he lost his match due to injury, but now he's back and ready to make Missoula proud.
