ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Fire danger grows as high temperatures meet high winds

The Elmo Fire near the western shore of Flathead Lake grew to over 18,000 acres at last report. Officials on Wednesday said the fire has burned four homes and four outbuildings and has a high potential for reaching Lake Mary Ronan by this evening. About 150 homes are now in...
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cascade County, MT
Government
State
Montana State
County
Cascade County, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Emergency Services#County Commission#Private Property#Rural Fire Chiefs#Mca#Stage 1 Fire Restrictions#Lpg
cascadenewspaper.com

Back to School Night

Back to School Night will be held August 18th from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm at Cascade Schools. The middle school and high school students will meet their teachers, pick up their schedules, pay fees, and find their classrooms. The elementary students will also meet their teachers as well as bring in supplies and get their lockers set up. In the Commons, parents will receive their student's schedules, set up their access to the Infinite Campus Parent Portal, and pay any fees or cafeteria accounts. We hope you join us as we welcome our students and teachers back to school!
CASCADE, MT
Alt 95.7

Brutal Bare Knuckle Boxing is Coming To Montana

Bare Knuckle Boxing is indeed a real, sanctioned sport. It's brutal, bone crushing, and it's coming to Montana. You might remember awhile back we did a story of Missoula's own Cody Beierle, who had his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut in Florida. Sadly he lost his match due to injury, but now he's back and ready to make Missoula proud.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy