Back to School Night will be held August 18th from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm at Cascade Schools. The middle school and high school students will meet their teachers, pick up their schedules, pay fees, and find their classrooms. The elementary students will also meet their teachers as well as bring in supplies and get their lockers set up. In the Commons, parents will receive their student's schedules, set up their access to the Infinite Campus Parent Portal, and pay any fees or cafeteria accounts. We hope you join us as we welcome our students and teachers back to school!

CASCADE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO