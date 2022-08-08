ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Lions HC Dan Campbell steals the show during first 'Hard Knocks' episode

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered some incredibly funny moments during the latest installment of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”. Campbell has become known for his sometimes hilarious and motivational quotes, and that continued to be the case during Tuesday’s season premiere. While addressing his team during a...
Golf Digest

This post-practice Jamaal Williams speech will have you believing that the Detroit Lions are Super Bowl-bound

As Bill Parcells famously said, you are what your record says you are. The 2021 version of the Detroit Lions might disagree, however. Yes, the Lions went 3-13-1, their first victory not coming until Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings and their lone tie coming in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But six of Detroit's 13 losses were by one possession, five of them by four points or less. Every team plays the "if one thing went differently" game, but the Lions truly had a case to be much closer to a .500 team if a few plays went differently in 2021.
NFL

Top 10 most underrated NFL players: Justin Tucker, Keenan Allen deserve more recognition

NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 14. Players ranked 100-51 will be revealed Sunday over the course of five hours, with each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Five players will make their "Top 100" debuts in Episode 1 (Nos. 100-91), including one five-time All-Pro who's been overlooked by his peers for a decade. With that in mind, NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund provides her own ranking of the 10 most underrated players in the NFL.
NFL

NFL Announces Inaugural Class Of Students Participating In ‘Diversity In Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative’

The NFL, together with the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and the Professional Football Athletic Trainer Society (PFATS), announced the roster of medical students who will participate in the inaugural season of the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, which aims to increase and diversify the pipeline of students interested in pursuing careers in sports medicine and help to diversify NFL club medical staff.
The Spun

Look: Aidan Hutchinson's Mom Goes Viral During Hard Knocks

Just a few months ago, the 2022 NFL draft kicked off with Georgia's Travon Walker being the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. It took no time for the Detroit Lions to run to announce Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson as the No. 2 overall pick. Immediately after he was drafted, the cameras panned to see him celebrating with his family.
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions Starters Set To Play Full First Quarter of Pre-Season Week 1

Opening day for the Lions and 27 other NFL teams is just over a month away. This week, fans will finally get their first in-depth look at the team, first with Hard Knocks , premiering Tuesday, August 9th, then against the Atlanta Falcons in Detroit’s first pre-season game, Friday, August 12th. Not only will the first unit starters get their time during HBO Max’s show, but also for Week 1 of pre-season.
FOX Sports

Could Detroit Lions make playoffs in 2022?

Can the Detroit Lions, the focus of HBO's "Hard Knocks," contend for the NFC playoffs in 2022?. Detroit is coming off a 3-13-1 season, good for last in the NFC North. Six of its 13 losses were one-score games. Head coach Dan Campbell is entering his second season as head coach.
NFL

NFL owners approve Walton-Penner group's purchase of Denver Broncos franchise

NFL owners on Tuesday voted to approve the Walton-Penner group's purchase of the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. The vote, which required at least three-fourths (24) of the league's 32 owners, was the final step in the sale process of the Broncos franchise. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced...
NFL

Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton fractures kneecap, likely out for season

Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton's season is likely over after he suffered a kneecap fracture, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday. The offensive lineman sustained an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap during Monday's session, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, and Becton will see a surgeon Wednesday. Saleh confirmed as much, telling reporters Becton would seek a second opinion.
NFL

Global superstar J Balvin to headline 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert on Sept. 8

Singer J Balvin will headline the 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert presented by Verizon, set to take place as part of the NFL Kickoff Experience on Thursday, Sept. 8. The kickoff experience and concert will be held at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach, Calif., ahead of the first regular season game of 2022 between the Bills and Rams later that night at SoFi Stadium.
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Hard Knocks: Detroit Lions’ Be on HBO and HBO Max?

Get ready, football fans. The first episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions premieres tonight on HBO and HBO Max!. Can the Lions improve upon their 2021 season? Probably! But that’s only because Detroit finished the year with the second worst record in the NFL (3-13-1). The journey to relevancy begins in training camp as head coach Dan Campbell and starting quarterback Jared Goff hope to turn around the franchise. The Lions aren’t the only team receiving the Hard Knocks treatment this season. HBO will once again offer in-season episodes of the series, with cameras following the Arizona Cardinals. Hard Knocks In Season is scheduled to premiere in November of 2022.
Yardbarker

Dan Campbell on Lions’ recent retirements: 'It's not just about football'

The Detroit Lions have been hit by a series of premature retirements during preseason, leading some to question what is going on within the organization. Cornerback Jermaine Waller, nose tackle John Penisini and receiver Corey Sutton are among the Lions players who announced their retirements in recent weeks. None of the three players are over the age of 24, which further raised eyebrows. A fourth player, Tyrell Crosby, accused the Lions of mishandling an injury and not caring about players. Crosby spent three seasons with Detroit before being released in August 2021.
NFL

Bengals to play at Paycor Stadium after selling naming rights

The Cincinnati Bengals will now play in Paycor Stadium. The club announced a stadium rights deal Tuesday with Cincinnati-based Paycor HCM, Inc., a "leading human capital management" company. "Through a strategic partnership with our hometown team, the Cincinnati Bengals, we are beyond thrilled to introduce Paycor Stadium to the world,"...
