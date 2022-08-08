As Bill Parcells famously said, you are what your record says you are. The 2021 version of the Detroit Lions might disagree, however. Yes, the Lions went 3-13-1, their first victory not coming until Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings and their lone tie coming in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But six of Detroit's 13 losses were by one possession, five of them by four points or less. Every team plays the "if one thing went differently" game, but the Lions truly had a case to be much closer to a .500 team if a few plays went differently in 2021.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO