Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com
Robert W. Stroup
Robert W Stroup, formerly of Frankfort, IN passed away at his home in The Villages, FL on July 28, 2022 with family by his side. Bob (Tobe) was born on November 23, 1931 in Sharpsville, IN to Gale and Beulah (Hargrave) Stroup. Bob grew up in Scircleville, IN and graduated from Scircleville High School in 1949. Bob married Dorothy J Marshall on Sept. 27, 1952 and she preceded him in death on June 30, 20.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Norman G. Spears
Norman was born November 20, 1939, in a cabin in Pea Ridge, Kentucky, to Hershel and Lovie Mae Spears. At the same time, his two little sisters were dying. In a few years to follow, another sister was born, and then his father passed away. He soon came to live...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Send Silence Packing Making Return Trip to Frankfort on September 19
For more than a decade, Active Minds’ acclaimed Send Silence Packing exhibit has traveled the country to end the silence that surrounds mental health and suicide and connect visitors with resources for support and action. The 2022 exhibit will be at Prairie Creek Park on September 19th, sponsored by...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Innovative Realignment Plan Will Transform IUPUI With An Enlarged Presence by Both Universities
Indiana University and Purdue University took the first steps Friday (Aug. 12) on a bold new vision for higher education in Indianapolis, designed to increase the number of job-ready graduates in an innovation-led economy, fuel economic growth in the region and the state, and enhance service to the Indianapolis community and beyond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clintoncountydailynews.com
Accident Causes Power Outage on East Side of Frankfort
An automobile accident late Wednesday afternoon resulted in a power outage on the east end of Frankfort that lasted approximately 90 minutes. Around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, there was an accident involving three cars between Washington Street and Ohio Street near Hoke Avenue that took out a power pole. There were no reports of injuries.
clintoncountydailynews.com
One Killed in Howard County Crash
At approximately 3:17 p.m. on August 7, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center received numerous reports of a multi-car vehicle crash on US 31 just north of US 35 (40.537899, – 86.122385). Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies along with members of St. Vincent Hospital and Galveston Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Whitestown Police Locate Abducted Infants and Apprehend Kidnapping Suspects
During the early morning hours of August 10, a Statewide “BOLO” broadcast was issued for a black Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate which was involved in a battery and child abduction in Kenosha, WI. The driver of the vehicle was considered armed and dangerous. Shortly after...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Man Arrested After Pursuit on I-74
Just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Trooper Thomen and Probationary Trooper Howell were on a traffic stop on I-74 eastbound near the 27 mile marker. A 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by Mayowa Adebiyi, 36, from Danville, IL, failed to move over or decrease its speed for a stationary emergency vehicle. Trooper Thomen and Probationary Trooper Howell caught up to the Toyota and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The Toyota failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated eastbound on I-74. Trooper Thomen and Probationary Trooper Howell continued the pursuit eastbound to the 39 mile marker on I-74, where Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department had tire deflation devices set up across the interstate. The Toyota came to a stop before hitting the tire deflation device. Adebiyi was safely taken into custody and transported to Montgomery County Jail.
Comments / 0