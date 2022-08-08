Just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Trooper Thomen and Probationary Trooper Howell were on a traffic stop on I-74 eastbound near the 27 mile marker. A 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by Mayowa Adebiyi, 36, from Danville, IL, failed to move over or decrease its speed for a stationary emergency vehicle. Trooper Thomen and Probationary Trooper Howell caught up to the Toyota and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The Toyota failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated eastbound on I-74. Trooper Thomen and Probationary Trooper Howell continued the pursuit eastbound to the 39 mile marker on I-74, where Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department had tire deflation devices set up across the interstate. The Toyota came to a stop before hitting the tire deflation device. Adebiyi was safely taken into custody and transported to Montgomery County Jail.

2 DAYS AGO