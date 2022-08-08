ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body of missing swimmer recovered from Canandaigua Lake

By George Gandy
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The body of the swimmer who went missing last Friday on Canandaigua Lake was found and identified as 61-year-old Kirk Hobbs of Laurelton, New York State Police said on Monday.

The victim, according to troopers, was visiting his family in the Canandaigua area and went boating with a family member. He then went under the waters of the lake and never resurfaced.

His body was recovered by a diving crew from NYSP on Monday and was transported to the Geneva General Hospital to determine the exact cause of death.

