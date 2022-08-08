ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Move the Sticks: Evaluating offensive linemen; Sean McVay, Dan Campbell as leaders

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky being named Pittsburgh's starting QB for the team's preseason opener. Then, the pair does a deep dive into the offensive line position and specifically, how teams can get great value in the draft by going with a consistent offensive lineman. To wrap up the show, the duo looks at the leadership traits of Rams head coach Sean McVay and Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
NFL
NFL

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Etienne a welcome sight. The 2021 campaign was a forgettable one for the Jaguars, but first-round pick running back Travis Etienne didn't even get to the regular season, as a Lisfranc injury ended his rookie year before it began. He was back on the field Friday and his quickness, speed and agility looked to be in prime form. He finished the game with nine carries for 23 yards and one catch for 10, but stat line, schmat line. This was a positive showing for Etienne, who's no doubt looking to make up for lost time. Etienne's fellow first-rounder, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, also looked solid after a slow start with his accuracy and clearly still has great chemistry with his former Clemson teammate, who he targeted three times. If James Robinson returns healthy and Etienne continues to look like he did Friday, fortunes bode well for the Duval backfield.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 12

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London hauled in a nice 24-yard reception on the first drive of his first NFL preseason game Friday night against the Detroit Lions, but unfortunately that spelled the end to his evening. London sustained a minor knee injury and is OK, NFL Network's Bridget Condon...
ATLANTA, GA
NFL

Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled to start preseason opener vs. Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that quarterback Deshaun Watson is scheduled to start the team's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday night. The Browns added that they plan to play most of their starters on Friday in Jacksonville. Watson currently faces a six-game suspension for violating the...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start preseason opener vs. Commanders

Perhaps the first indication of how the Panthers' ongoing quarterback competition has been revealed. Baker Mayfield will start the Panthers' preseason opener versus the Washington Commanders on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. The team has since announced the news. Mayfield will play the first offensive...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL

Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams to wear Matthew Stafford's No. 9 jersey

Matthew Stafford still stands atop the leaderboard for the most relevant passing statistics in Lions history, but he no longer has his number. The No. 9 jersey, made famous in Detroit by Stafford from 2009-2020, has a new assignment: rookie receiver Jameson Williams. The Alabama product officially switched his number...
DETROIT, MI
NFL

Bucs WR Julio Jones picking up offense 'fairly quickly'

Julio Jones joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just over two weeks ago and is getting up to speed on the new offense. "Everything's coming to me," Jones said Thursday, via the Tampa Bay Times. "The game of football, you just don't want to have to go out there and think. You want it to become second nature to you. But I'm picking it up fairly quickly, and it's been good."
TAMPA, FL
NFL

More Black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

PHILADELPHIA -- Two years after a pair of former players sued the NFL over the treatment of Black retirees in the league's $1 billion concussion settlement, hundreds of men whose medical tests were rescored to eliminate race bias now qualify for awards. The newly approved payouts, announced in a report...
NFL
NFL

Bill Belichick on splitting play-calling duties in preseason opener: 'We're going through a process'

The ongoing quest to uncover who will be calling offensive plays for the New England Patriots got no closer to a firm answer after the Patriots' first preseason game. Bill Belichick split play-calling duties between senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia and offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach Joe Judge in Thursday night's 23-21 loss to the New York Giants. Patricia called plays when Brian Hoyer was under center for the first two series. Then Judge took over when rookie Bailey Zappe entered the game.
NFL

