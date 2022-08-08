ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Watch: Saints head coach Dennis Allen explains why Jameis Winston left practice early Monday

By Ed Daniels
WGNO
 4 days ago

METAIRIE, La. ( WGNO ) — Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Jameis Winston left practice early Monday after tweaking his foot.

Here’s Allen’s explanation:

“Jameis went in today and kind of tweaked his foot a little bit, and went in for evaluation,” Allen told media following practice. “I don’t have any update on that. But he was rolling out and I think it was during 7-on-7 period where he felt it tweak a little bit and so we wanted to go in and get him evaluated.”

Winston was scheduled to talk with reporters Monday, but that group interview was postponed.

Andy Dalton and Ian Book finished practice, including a team session at the goal line.

Here’s Dennis Allen’s full press conference Monday:

