Read full article on original website
Sim S
4d ago
economists have said it will NOT reduce inflation but, it will raise taxes on lower and middle income people and will add billions to the deficit
Reply(2)
30
Bruce Van Der Meulen
4d ago
Actually it's a rotten deal for those of us struggling to get by. More taxes More restrictions More IRS. We don't need it, we don't want it.
Reply
27
Daisy Mae
4d ago
Doesnt sound like a win for anyone except the politicians, which is how it ends up these days.
Reply(1)
47
Related
Explainer: When will Americans feel the Inflation Reduction Act's impact?
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Inflation Reduction Act, a $430 billion bill focused on lowering healthcare costs, promoting clean energy and increasing corporate taxes, passed the U.S. Senate on Sunday and is expected to pass the House of Representatives as soon as Friday.
How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill
WASHINGTON — A major spending bill from U.S. Senate Democrats would allow Medicare for the first time in its history to begin negotiating the prices of certain high-priced prescription drugs — a proposal that’s been around for years but has never come so close to the finish line. Under the legislation, Medicare would start negotiating the […] The post How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Washington Examiner
7 ways the Inflation Reduction Act would wallop your wallet
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new spending bill from Democrats will hurt American families financially.]. Masquerading as the “ Inflation Reduction Act ,” the bill passed Sunday by the Senate is nothing more than a Trojan horse for more of the same policies that created the stagflationary fire consuming the economy in the first place.
What will the Inflation Reduction Act mean for small businesses?
Overall, the Inflation Reduction Act is a good-sized win for most small businesses and a huge win for some. Rhonda Abrams explains why.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Michigan, Democrats appeal to black voters to bolster Gretchen Whitmer
Democrats are relying on black voters to deliver Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a second term, with a group backed by the Democratic Governors Association financing a fresh advertising campaign targeting this crucial bloc.
Ryan Kelley, Arrested For Jan. 6 Involvement, Loses GOP Nomination For Michigan Governor
Trump-endorsed Tudor Dixon ultimately won, but Kelley briefly surged in the race — after his arrest.
Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened
Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
A Democrat who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race is giving the party a $600,000 surprise gift
The Milwaukee Bucks executive who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race this week is in a giving mood. After he immediately threw his support behind fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, Alex Lasry is now offering another gift to boost his former rival. Lasry said he...
Mandela Barnes' Chances of Beating Ron Johnson in Wisconsin: Polls
Wisconsin's lieutenant governor is set to face off against the Republican senator now that the other top Democratic contenders have dropped out.
People
Donald Trump Just Asked a Wisconsin Lawmaker to Overturn 2020 Election Results as Jan. 6 Hearings Continue
Donald Trump is still trying to overturn the 2020 election, more than 500 days since President Joe Biden took the oath of office. Robin Vos, the speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, told WISN 12 that he heard from the former president last week after the state's Supreme Court ruled that drop-boxes for absentee ballots there are illegal.
Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?
In a party-line vote on Sunday, the Senate passed a far-reaching $430 billion bill aimed at lowering health care costs, raising taxes on corporations and combating climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes an unprecedented $375 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below their 2005...
AOL Corp
Inflation Reduction Act would lead to $1,800 in savings for average household, analysis finds
Sweeping climate and health care legislation unveiled by Democrats last week would lead to significant cuts in energy costs for American households, according to a new analysis. A report by non-profit group Rewiring America found that the tax incentives included as part of the $369 billion dedicated to climate initiatives...
thecentersquare.com
Colorado leaders react to U.S. Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s political leaders reacted to the U.S. Senate's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act over the weekend. The bill includes more than $740 billion in new taxes and spending, and also seeks to address climate change, corporate taxation, and prescription drug prices. It passed out of the Senate on Sunday by a 50-50 margin with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.
John James, Shri Thanedar win & other Michigan election results you should know about
Michigan’s 2022 primary election has wrapped up and the results are in… Republican Tudor Dixon took the big win in the Republican gubernatorial race Tuesday night, beating out her four male competitors by winning 40.6% of the votes.
Republicans Vote to Strike Down Insulin Price Cap for Non-Medicare Patients
The GOP is under fire on social media after Republicans strike down the Democrat led initiative to cap the price of insulin at $35 for those on Medicare and those who are on private insurance. Why did Republicans overwhelmingly choose not to cap insulin? Which Republicans voted in favor of the measure?
Why Biden's Medicare drug price breakthrough is a 'BFD'
"President Biden is on the verge of his own crowning health-care achievement to call, in his words, a BFD," Rachel Cohrs writes at Stat News, nodding to Biden's sotto voce assessment to then-President Barack Obama that passing the Affordable Care Act was a "big f---ing deal." As soon as the...
U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices
WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives approved a $430 billion bill on Friday that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, delivering a major legislative victory for President Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Historic climate bill faces state schism on clean energy
The sweeping package that passed the Senate yesterday is raising several critical energy questions for the nation's climate future: Where would new wind turbines and solar panels go? And would a surge in renewable energy bridge a sharp red-state, blue-state political divide that has defined the climate issue for the past decade?
Liz Cheney's Chances of Winning GOP Primary With 4 Days to Election
The Wyoming representative has huge ground to cover to defeat her Trump-backed primary opponent on August 16.
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions. Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
Comments / 52