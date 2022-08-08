Lyon County vote canvas coming Tuesday morning; Chase County breaks tie between Commission District 1 Republican nominees

Read full article on original website
KVOE
Magistrate judge, two local attorneys forwarded to Kansas Governor for Wheeler’s replacement on 5th District bench
Three people with deep connections to Lyon County’s judicial system have been forwarded to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for her consideration as the county’s next judge. On Thursday, the 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission advanced defense attorney Jeremy Dorsey, 5th District Magistrate Judge Doug Jones and Assistant Lyon County Attorney Laura Miser to the governor. Assistant Anderson County Attorney Elizabeth Oliver’s name was not forwarded. Several Nominating Commission members have expressed concerns about Oliver’s time as a prosecutor in Anderson, Montgomery and Sumner counties before applying for the Lyon County judge post opening up when Merlin Wheeler retires early next month.
Lyon County Commission republishing budget following tax notice error
Lyon County will be republishing the 2023 fiscal year budget in response to the recent formula error committed by the county’s vendor this week. Commissioners voted unanimously to republish the budget during their weekly action meeting Thursday morning. Commission Chairman Rollie Martin says there are no changes to the budget as it currently stands, Thursday’s action was strictly for legal purposes.
City of Emporia encouraging citizen response to ongoing survey
As the city of Emporia continues navigating new waters, a new citywide survey will help the administration identify the city’s strengths and weaknesses according to City Manager Trey Cocking. During a recent installment of the Talk of Emporia, Cocking discussed a recent survey that began arriving in residents’ mailboxes...
Turnpike Authority confirms latest cashless tolling construction project involves work in Lyon County
Cashless tolling preparations continue for the Kansas Turnpike Authority, and some of that work will be taking place in Lyon County next year. Last week, the Turnpike Authority announced several sets of cashless toll work zones as part of a better than $4 million construction contract. Three of those zones are in Lyon County. One is at mile marker 131.1 southbound, just south of the Emporia service exit and about four miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate. Another is at mile marker 146 northbound, a mile southwest of the Admire-Council Grove exit, with a third zone at mile marker 150.6, between the Admire exit and the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line.
USD 251: Early childhood center nearly finished, substitute teacher pay increased
Less than two weeks remain before USD 251 North Lyon County begins classes. One of the key focal points for the year is brand-new to the district: an early childhood development center near North Lyon County Elementary. Superintendent Bob Blair says the construction and renovation process is, for all intents and purposes, done. Board members took a tour of the facility right before the regular board meeting earlier this week.
Application window extended for Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative
Landowners in Lyon, Coffey and Greenwood counties have a longer window to apply for involvement in the Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative. The state program offers financial assistance in what are deemed priority watersheds, and it’s designed to get landowners to implement certain conservation practices — gully repair, reduced tillage and cover crops are main focal points — and thus lower the amount of sediment going into federal reservoirs. This initiative involves “targeted sub-watersheds” above reservoirs like John Redmond Reservoir, which has lost over 40 percent of its water storage because of silt, despite a dredging project several years ago, and Fall River Reservoir, which has lost almost 40 percent of its capacity due to sediment.
Former Wabaunsee County coroner ordered not to do business in Kansas
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says former Wabaunsee County coroner Shawn Parcells can no longer do business in Kansas. Schmidt says Parcells and three corporate entities under Parcells’ control, Parcells Forensic Pathology Group LLC, ParCo-Parcells and Company LLC and National Autopsy and Tissue Recovery Services, have to pay over $250,000 in restitution to over 80 customers as related to private autopsy services. Parcells and the corporations have other financial penalties as well — $200,000 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, $200,000 for violating the Kansas False Claims Act, almost $50,000 to Wabaunsee County in damages and $60,000 in investigative and receivership fees.
Part of Flint Hills Technical College main campus evacuated briefly after reported natural gas leak
Part of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus was briefly evacuated late Friday afternoon after a report of a gas leak late Friday afternoon. Emporia Fire responded to 3301 West 18th around 4 pm. Fire Capt. Ryan Schmidt says contractors were installing natural gas equipment in the culinary arts area. They then turned the gas on and discovered a couple pilot lights were not in the proper on-off position.
BATTLE OF THE BADGES BLOOD DRIVE: Law Enforcement crowned 2022 champions; More than 180 units of blood collected
With 87 votes, local Law Enforcement took home the title of Battle of the Badges Champions Friday. This year’s blood drive had more than 200 appointments over three days and collected a grand total of 186 units of useable blood. Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says winning the competition feels good, but knowing how many lives will be improved or saved through those donations feels even better.
AVILA MURDER: Cornejo-Campoverde review hearing set for Nov. 2
Court proceedings continue for Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, one of the six defendants in the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila. In Lyon County District Court on Friday, Judge Lee Fowler approved a request from both the prosecution and defense attorney Rick Meier to schedule a review hearing Nov. 2, shortly after a preliminary hearing is set to begin for co-defendant Samuel Garcia, listed as the gunman by two defendants early in the hearing process. Cornejo-Campoverde may be called to testify during Garcia’s hearing, which is set to begin on Halloween.
Hotel-convention center concept ‘ambitious,’ worth considering, but decision to sell former Lowther North may open up other development options for Emporia
Downtown Emporia may still have a hotel and convention center at the former Lowther North school building at some point down the road. For now, though, that concept is on hold with the current ownership group deciding to sell the building. Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods tells KVOE News...
Emporia man hurt in wreck near Lyon-Wabaunsee county line
An Emporia man suffered injuries after a crash about 20 miles north of the city Wednesday. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the wreck in the 3900 block of Kansas Highway 99 was reported shortly after 4:50 pm. The driver of the car involved, 25-year-old Santiago Hernandez, was southbound when Hernandez fell asleep at the wheel. The car went into a ditch and overturned.
Eastman sentenced to one year in prison after May chase near Emporia
A man convicted of leading a chase near Emporia in early May will spend a year in prison for the crime. Troy Eastman was convicted after leading a chase involving Lyon County deputies and Emporia Police officers May 9. Eastman was accused of felony flee and elude and felony obstruction afterward and pleaded no contest fo flee and elude during a hearing in June.
Milford suspect set for arraignment hearing next month after allegedly shooting Emporia man in Chase County
Felony arraignment is next for a Milford man accused of wounding an Emporia man during a shooting incident on a Chase County highway earlier this year. Eric McClure, age 38, allegedly shot Erik Reyes as one SUV passed another on Kansas Highway 150 west of Elmdale on May 13. Reyes was treated at Newman Regional Health and released. Reyes testified at a preliminary hearing earlier this month.
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office […]
Emporia State to use pair of interim provosts for time being
For the time being, two people will serve as Emporia State University’s provost. President Ken Hush says Drs. Joan Brewer and Brent Thomas will share the position in addition to their current duties, Brewer as dean of the Teachers College, Thomas as dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Brewer will also remain chair of the provost search committee, while Thomas will also serve as vice president for academic affairs.
Independence woman and Olathe man jailed on alleged drug and gun charges in Osage County Monday
Two people were arrested for alleged drug and firearms violations in Osage County Monday. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies conducted a traffic stop just before 10:10 am Monday on Interstate 35 at milepost 157. During the stop, deputies allegedly located illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm in the vehicle.
Topeka elementary students forced to switch schools at the last minute
TOPEKA (KSNT) — For the past several weeks, a local mother has been scrambling to get her children ready for their first day of school. However, Jennifer Tibbs recently found out her second grader was moved to a different elementary school that’s farther away from her home. The only problem is, Tibbs says she was […]
More than 70 units of blood collected on day one of 2022 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
The 2022 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is off and running. The annual friendly competition between local first responders began Wednesday inside Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church. 87 appointments yielded 71 units of useable blood below the day’s goal of 96. As is tradition, after donating residents were able...
Kansas man killed in rear-end collision identified
A 37-year-old Wamego man was killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision.
