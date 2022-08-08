Lyon County vote canvas coming Tuesday morning; Chase County breaks tie between Commission District 1 Republican nominees

Cashless tolling preparations continue for the Kansas Turnpike Authority, and some of that work will be taking place in Lyon County next year. Last week, the Turnpike Authority announced several sets of cashless toll work zones as part of a better than $4 million construction contract. Three of those zones are in Lyon County. One is at mile marker 131.1 southbound, just south of the Emporia service exit and about four miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate. Another is at mile marker 146 northbound, a mile southwest of the Admire-Council Grove exit, with a third zone at mile marker 150.6, between the Admire exit and the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO