ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ben Stiller Tackles the Innies and Outies of ‘Severance,’ Details Adam Scott’s Casting and Expanding the World for Season 2

By Jessica Derschowitz
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Kate McKinnon ‘Felt Ashamed’ Breaking Character on ‘SNL,’ Cries During Exit Interview: ‘Telling Lorne Was Really Hard’

Kate McKinnon revealed on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” last month that she left “Saturday Night Live” because “my body was tired, and I felt like it was time,” but the Emmy winner gave a far more in-depth exit interview while appearing on Vulture’s “Good One” podcast. As the interview notes, McKinnon broke down in tears several times throughout the conversation. She couldn’t hold tears back when asked about telling “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels about her exit.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Jon Hamm

Hamm will appear in the third season of the drama series as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit. More from Variety. In addition to Crudup, Aniston, and Witherspoon, Hamm joins...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stiller
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

‘ACM Honors’ to Return to Broadcast TV with Fox Special in September

The Academy of Country Music’s annual “ACM Honors” special will air on the Fox network in September, putting the show back on a major broadcast network for the first time in four years. The return to a major network comes as, ironically, its parent show, the ACM Awards, made the switch from broadcast TV to being an exclusive Amazon Prime Video webcast this past spring.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Innies And Outies#Apple Tv Series
SFGate

Blaze Bayley on Fronting Iron Maiden: ‘It Was Like Playing Soccer for England in the World Cup’

Rolling Stone‘s interview series King for a Day features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and singers who had the difficult job of fronting major rock bands after the departure of an iconic vocalist. Some of them stayed in their bands for years, while others lasted just a few months. In the end, however, they all found out that replacement singers can themselves be replaced. This edition features former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Instagram
SFGate

David Feherty Reveals Move to LIV Golf Was About Money and Cancel Culture

As has become abundantly clear, defecting from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Series has been quite profitable for pro golfers (except Phil Mickelson). Speaking with The Toledo Blade, former NBC/Golf Channel broadcaster David Feherty revealed that cash was also the biggest reason he abandoned his former employers to call tournaments that air on YouTube for the upstart circuit.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy