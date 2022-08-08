Who Should Britney Spears Collaborate With Next? Vote!

Click here to read the full article.

Britney Spears is back in the music scene, as a free woman this time.

The star will be teaming up with Elton John for their upcoming collaboration, “Hold Me Closer,” a duet of John’s 1972 hit, “Tiny Dancer.”

The song will mark the pop princess’ first release since the end of her 13-year conservatorship in November, which has us at Billboard wondering who she might want to collaborate with next. Will it be her wedding guests Selena Gomez or Madonna ? Or perhaps a fitting “Break My Soul” remix with Beyoncé ?

Let us know who you’d like to see Brit team up with by voting below.