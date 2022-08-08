SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb struck out nine in eight sparkling innings, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 on Saturday night. Webb (11-5) allowed five hits and walked two in his second straight win. He pitched seven effective innings in a 6-4 victory at Oakland last weekend. “His changeup was very good,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “He was able to execute it throughout the count, at any point.” Camilo Doval got three outs for his 17th save. Greg Allen walked with one out, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout. But Rodolfo Castro lined to left for the final out.

