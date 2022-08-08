Yankee Candle Just Dropped Their New Fall Collection & the Scents Are Perfect for Nature Lovers

Click here to read the full article.

We might still be deep in the dog days of summer, but crisp fall weather is just around the corner. It’s refreshing to imagine cool autumn nights under a soft blanket, mugs of hot apple cider in our hand, and the glory of the changing leaves all around us. Yankee Candle is ready to meet all our seasonal expectations with its new collection of fall candle scents — and the options this year already have our senses spinning with happiness.

The collection of new Yankee Candle fall candles sets the stage for woodland road trips, crisp fall air, and seasonal treats fresh from the oven. With five new comforting fragrances, fill every room in your home with sweet, spicy, warm, and woody autumn ambiance as you enjoy notes of cinnamon, pumpkin, clove, jasmine, and cedarwood. Each scent comes in a variety of Yankee Candle sizes and vessels, so you can welcome fall with style and true-to-life autumn-inspired scents.

The Yankee Candle fall collection celebrates the best of autumn, when we gather together to enjoy nature’s beauty, baked treats, and cozy moments. Close your eyes, inhale deeply, and transport yourself to the fall season with one of these evocative scents.

Autumn Nature Walk Signature Medium Pillar Candle – $23

Surround yourself with the scent of the Autumn Nature Walk candle and imagine yourself wandering along your favorite trail, taking in the beautiful autumn foliage and scents of bay leaf, lavender, and sandalwood.

Yankee Candle Autumn Nature Walk



Golden Autumn Signature Large Tumbler Candle – $31

Fill your home with the fragrance of the beautiful blossoms of autumn — sunflowers, mums, and dahlias warmed with notes of ginger and vetiver.

Yankee Candle Golden Autumn



Cardamom Nut Muffin Large Jar Candle – $31

Treat yourself to the warm baking scents of cinnamon, cardamom, and pumpkin without turning on the oven.

Yankee Candle Cardamom Nut Muffin



Apple & Sweet Fig Signature Small Tumbler Candle – $13

Popular seasonal fruits apple, fig, and pomegranate combine to create a crisp autumn scent that will give your home a cheery feel.

Yankee Candle Apple & Sweet Fig



Soft Wool & Amber Signature 5-Wick Candle – $26.50

Wrap yourself up in a cozy hand-knit throw and relax surrounded by the scents of white amber, jasmine, and cashmere from the Soft Wool & Amber candle .

Yankee Candle Soft Wool & Amber



