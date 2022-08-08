ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Is ‘Livid’ at Kanye For ‘Bullying’ Pete After Their Breakup—He’s ‘Back to His Old Ways’

By Lea Veloso
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lu12U_0h9OBTnI00

Click here to read the full article.

Never ever getting back together. Kim Kardashian is very angry at Kanye West about how he reacted to her and Pete Davidson’s breakup . An insider close to the Skims founder revealed that what Kanye posted was unforgivable.

The insider told Page Six on August 8, 2022, that Kim is mad at her ex-husband for posting the “Skete” post and that he was back to his “old ways.” “Kim is livid and incredibly upset. Kanye is back to his old ways and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior towards the people she loves and cares about,” the insider said. “Kim and Kanye have been in such a positive co-parenting space and with communication lately. Kim even was happy to support Kanye and do the Yeezy shoot and post for his This is just a reminder to her that he will never change and why there will never be a chance of reconciliation.”

A second source added that The Kardashians star will “always protect Pete,” no matter their relationship status, and won’t stand for West’s behavior. The source continued “She’ll never get back together with Kanye,” and that she asked Kanye to delete the photo “to no avail.” The source confirmed that she “tried incredibly hard” to co-parent with Ye, and the divorce is still continuing.

Kanye took to his Instagram on August 8, 2022, with a photo of a fake New York Times cover with the headline: “Skete Davidson Is Dead at Age 28.” “Skete” is Kanye’s derogatory nickname for Pete. One of the times the Yeezy designer first used the nickname was in an Instagram post in February 2022 when Kanye claimed that he had “ran” Pete “off” of Instagram by making fun of him after Pete remade his Instagram and then subsequently deleted it. “Ran Skete off the gram,” Kanye wrote at the time. “Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”

A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” Kim and Pete’s 13-year age difference was also part of the reason for their split. “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the insider said. “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice.” The source continued, “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.” The insider also revealed that Kim’s businesses, including Skims, KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and SKKN, have made keeping a relationship difficult for her. “[She’s] totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage. A source told E! News on August 5, 2022, that they “are in a really great place.” Kim ended up being on a Yeezy brand campaign with her kids, which led some fans to believe that they were going to be on better terms.  “Kim was happy to be asked to be a part of the campaign with the kids and to support Kanye in this way,” a source told E! News. “But it’s not a sign of them getting back together.” While Kanye and Kim are not getting back together, the insider added that the two “are fully aligned in making their kids their priority.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu . Here’s how to watch it for free .



Watch ‘The Kardashians’ $6.99+


Buy Now

Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians by Kris Jenner

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians , in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians , Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0h9OBTnI00

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 25

Hazel✌
3d ago

no lady...he's not BACK to his old ways. he's never CHANGED...🤷🏻‍♀️

Reply
17
Ann
3d ago

They’re all losers. Money and celebrity doesn’t change that.

Reply(2)
9
Related
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tristan’s Baby Mama Really Feels About Him Having a 2nd Baby With Khloé After They Cheated Together

Click here to read the full article. Nothing much. Maralee Nichols doesn’t mind Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogacy announcement. Sources close to the former trainer revealed that she doesn’t really care that the former couple is having a new baby together. The insider told Us Weekly on July 15, 2022, that Maralee wants to focus on what’s important in front of her. “She’s truly focused on raising Theo,” referring to the baby that she shares with Tristan. The source also said that Maralee’s main priority is  “navigating motherhood as a single mom.” She’s also  not “surprised” that Thompson is having...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Here’s How Ben’s Daughter Feels About J-Lo After Skipping His Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’ to Mom Jen Garner

Click here to read the full article. After Ben’s daughter reportedly did not attend their surprise wedding, many fans are asking: What’s Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck’s relationship like? The two seem to be very fond of each other in recent developments of Bennifer’s honeymoon. Violet did not attend her father’s nuptials after reports that some of Ben and Jennifer’s kids were in attendance at their Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. According to a source for Page Six on July 18, 2022, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Nicole Brown Simpson
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
The Independent

Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up

Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”West famously referred to Davidson as...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Bullying#Kardashians#New York Times
StyleCaster

Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Just Revealed the Last Words She Said Before Her Death—Here’s if She Was ‘Afraid of Dying’

Click here to read the full article. She’ll always be remembered. Olivia Newton-John’s last words to her family before she passed reveal her true thoughts about death. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in 1971. The album peaked at number 14 on the Australian album charts and 158 on the American album charts. Newton-John went...
CANCER
The Independent

John Legend ends long friendship with Kanye West over Donald Trump

John Legend has said that his friendship with Kanye West suffered when the rapper publicly supported Donald Trump’s US presidency.The musicians had previously collaborated numerous times, and West was a producer on Legend’s 2004 album Get Lifted, which was released on West’s label GOOD music.But Legend, who performed at the Democratic National Convention in 2020 in support of Joe Biden, now says the political division between the stars “became too much for us to sustain” and the pair “aren’t friends as much as we used to be”.“[Kanye and I] aren’t friends as much as we used to be. I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason

Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Tom Brady Is Taking a Surprise Break from the Buccaneers & When He’s Coming Back

After a surprise announcement that he would be taking a break from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many football fans are asking: what’s wrong with Tom Brady? On August 11, 2022, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles announced that Brady would be taking a break during training and the first two games of the pre-season. “Tom has been excused today. He’ll be taking—he’ll be back somewhere around after Tennessee,” he said referring to the second preseason game on August 20, “He’s going to deal with some personal things.” This marks the first time Brady is taking a break as a starter other than the...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Teresa Giudice’s 4 Daughters Rock Cute Dresses At Her Bridal Shower: ‘Built In Best Friends’

Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana Giudice, 13, proudly posed with their mom, Teresa Giudice, 50, at the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s bridal shower in Asbury Park, NJ last weekend, and each girl, who Teresa calls her “built in best friends”, matched in blue. As you can see in the photo below, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana wore mini dresses in different shades of blue, while Gia wore a longer dress that appeared white with a blue floral design on it.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

62K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy