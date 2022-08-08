Read full article on original website
Idaho Supreme Court rules that abortion restrictions can take effect amid legal challenges
Idaho's strict abortion restrictions will be allowed to take effect while legal challenges over the laws play out in court, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled on Friday. A doctor and a regional Planned Parenthood affiliate sued the state earlier this year over three anti-abortion laws, all of which were designed to take effect this year now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.
WTHR
Lifelong Hoosier medical provider to leave state when new abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new ban on abortion takes effect in just over five weeks. In the meantime, abortion providers say they are seeing high demand for services. But that demand will end September 15th. A doctor raised and trained in Indiana who is now preparing to take her practice...
wdrb.com
Tax refund checks to hit Indiana mailboxes by next week
Talk about Hoosier hospitality at its finest, this time from the government. Tax refund checks are finally being mailed out, if you live in Indiana, and could arrive at your house as early as next week. And it gets even better. During a special session, Indiana lawmakers approved another refund, meaning more money in the hands of Hoosiers.
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price
Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
Now back on trail, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman admits his "life could have ended"
Erie, Penn. – John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, returned to the campaign trail in-person Friday night for the first time since he suffered from a stroke days ahead of the primary three months ago. "Three months ago my life could have ended. It's the truth,"...
Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. Engine maker Cummins has joined Eli Lilly in releasing a statement that indicates the law could have an impact on the company’s future growth in Indiana. A statement on the company’s […]
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman holds first rally since suffering a stroke
Both parties are keeping a close eye on a crucial Pennsylvania race that could tip the balance of power in the Senate. Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. On Friday, Fetterman held his first rally since suffering a stroke in May. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice has details on how the rally went.
What we know about state’s plan to send $200 inflation relief payments to Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers can expect to see another $200 in their bank account after Indiana lawmakers approved a second set of payments during the special session. The money comes from the state’s surplus. Gov. Eric Holcomb pitched the idea of a $225 payment in June to help Hoosiers struggling with high gas prices and inflation. […]
With Indiana's abortion ban 1 month from taking effect, Ohio doctor warns anti-abortion laws already hurting health care
INDIANAPOLIS — In a little over a month, Indiana's new abortion law will take effect, enacting one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country. Already, physicians around Indianapolis are warning that these restrictions will hurt, even kill pregnant people in the Hoosier State. Across the Indiana border in...
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
wmay.com
Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer wants to block taxing retirement income
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer introduced two measures Tuesday he hopes will block any attempt to tax retirement income in Illinois. State Rep. Tom Demmer won the Republican primary for treasurer in June and will face incumbent Mike Frerichs in the upcoming general...
Texas governor defends sending busloads of migrants out of state
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is defending his decision to send busloads of migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City. Diana Ayala, deputy speaker for the New York City Council, joins CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss her views on the issue and how it's impacting the state.
Indiana Gov. Signs Bill To Give Taxpayers $200 Refund Aimed At Providing Inflation Relief
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Friday aimed at providing Hoosiers relief from inflation. Senate Bill 2 will give Hoosier taxpayers a $200 refund and will allow Hoosiers who didn’t file taxes to claim the credit on next year’s taxes. The taxpayer refund was originally proposed by Holcomb in June. He […]
Hoppy Kercheval on being a “vessel” between Sen. Joe Manchin and West Virginia
CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane speaks with West Virginia radio host Hoppy Kercheval on his role, which he describes as a “vessel” between Sen. Joe Manchin and the community.
NPR
Democrats And Republicans Take Lessons From Kansas Abortion Vote
Both major parties were surprised, for different reasons, by the results in this month's referendum in Kansas that could have ended the right to an abortion by amending the state constitution. What can Democrats and Republicans take away from the Kansas vote as they craft their messaging strategies for November's midterms?
OSHA opens second Amazon probe following two more worker deaths in New Jersey
Federal work-safety investigators are looking into the death of an Amazon worker and an injury that potentially led to the death of another employee, adding to a probe already underway following a fatality during the company's annual Prime Day shopping event in mid-July. All three Amazon workers died within the...
insightscare.com
A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana
The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?
We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
