Idaho Supreme Court rules that abortion restrictions can take effect amid legal challenges

Idaho's strict abortion restrictions will be allowed to take effect while legal challenges over the laws play out in court, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled on Friday. A doctor and a regional Planned Parenthood affiliate sued the state earlier this year over three anti-abortion laws, all of which were designed to take effect this year now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.
IDAHO STATE
Tax refund checks to hit Indiana mailboxes by next week

Talk about Hoosier hospitality at its finest, this time from the government. Tax refund checks are finally being mailed out, if you live in Indiana, and could arrive at your house as early as next week. And it gets even better. During a special session, Indiana lawmakers approved another refund, meaning more money in the hands of Hoosiers.
INDIANA STATE
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price

Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. Engine maker Cummins has joined Eli Lilly in releasing a statement that indicates the law could have an impact on the company’s future growth in Indiana. A statement on the company’s […]
INDIANA STATE
Democrats And Republicans Take Lessons From Kansas Abortion Vote

Both major parties were surprised, for different reasons, by the results in this month's referendum in Kansas that could have ended the right to an abortion by amending the state constitution. What can Democrats and Republicans take away from the Kansas vote as they craft their messaging strategies for November's midterms?
KANSAS STATE
A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana

The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?

We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
