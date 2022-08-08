ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche in a coma with burns as LAPD investigates fiery crash

By Richard Winton, Nicole Kagan, Christie D'Zurilla, Christian Martinez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17U6Gn_0h9OBK5z00

Anne Heche was in a coma Monday as authorities tried to piece together the chain of events days earlier that ended with the actress speeding down a Westside street, crashing into a house and suffering burns in the fire caused by the impact.

Los Angeles police are investigating Heche in connection with driving under the influence and hit-and-run after she crashed her car into a Mar Vista house Friday, igniting a fire. Heche, 53, was pulled by L.A. firefighters from the wreckage of her burned Mini Cooper.

As that investigation continued, news about Heche's condition took a turn for the worse.

"Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," a spokeswoman for Heche said in a statement to The Times.

Los Angeles Police Officer Annie Hernandez confirmed that detectives investigating the crash in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue obtained a search warrant for the actor's blood at the hospital to see whether she was under the influence.

Fifty-nine firefighters responded to the scene of the accident. In the moments before impact, Heche was captured on video crashing into a garage at an apartment building, then narrowly missing a pedestrian before striking a Jaguar, according to law enforcement sources and video that was made public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19df3j_0h9OBK5z00
Police tape remains at the home in the 1700 block of Walgrove Avenue in Mar Vista, where actress Anne Heche crashed her vehicle Friday. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

David Manpearl was sitting at his desk Friday morning at his Mar Vista home when he saw a car speeding by his window.

Seconds later, he heard a loud thud.

“It took me one or two seconds to put together that the sound I heard was a crash,” he said. “I ran out the door and down the street to find out where the crash was and see if anyone needed help.”

When he arrived at the scene, he said, he found the front wall of a house missing and debris everywhere. He said Heche’s car had gone all the way through the house and was lodged in a wall in the back. He said he went inside the house and found its tenant standing in the middle of what was left of her kitchen, barefoot, asking for help with her tortoise and two dogs.

“She couldn’t move because the ceiling had come down, so there was all kinds of debris everywhere,” Manpearl said. He and another neighbor helped the neighbor to safety.

Trevor Colbert, who lives across the street, also ran outside after he heard the crash and saw a hole in his neighbor’s house. He said he went back inside, grabbed a fire extinguisher and returned to find his neighbor on her front lawn.

“She came out carrying one of her pets, and she seemed pretty rattled,” Colbert said. “She wasn’t really saying much. I think she was in shock.”

After making sure the tenant was safe, Manpearl said, he went back into the house to try to help Heche, who was still stuck in the car.

“It got to a point where there was fire everywhere. It was all around us,” he said. “It had spread from the car to the house and the smoke was getting thick. I kept hoping that the fire department was there, but it hadn’t come yet, and eventually I had to leave the house for my own safety.”

Heche has not been arrested or charged.

Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche’s friend and podcast partner, said in a statement: “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

Shortly before the crash, Heche was acting like “a sweet little girl” as she bought a bright red wig at Glass Hair Design in Venice, salon owner Richard Glass said Monday.

The actor was “very pleasant” and seemed to be fine Friday, Glass said, when she popped into his Main Street salon through the back door wearing a strappy top, comfy pants and fluffy, plush house shoes.

He posted a selfie showing the two of them — and the wig — on his Instagram account .

“So I met @anneheche today and she purchased a #redwig so random,” Glass captioned the photo for his 3,000 followers. “I love #venicebeach #actress #director #mom #celebrity #lifestyle.”

“In one of the images TMZ posted, you can see the wig on the console,” Glass said. And indeed, the photo that many believe allegedly shows a bottle of alcohol in the car’s cup holder also shows a bit of red fringe where the wig sits on the passenger side of the center console.

Heche is best known for her work as Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the soap opera “Another World”; she won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991 for her work on the show. In the 1990s, her credits included the films “Donnie Brasco,” “Six Days Seven Nights” and “Return to Paradise.” More recently, she appeared in the TV series “All Rise” and “Chicago P.D.” and the movie “The Brave.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 237

HRPuffinStuff
4d ago

Thoughts and prayers and respect our privacy. What privacy? She's a celebrity. And a drunk, crashing into homes igniting a fire celebrity at that. You gets no privacy.

Reply
107
enough with lies
4d ago

make her pay,is enought with the law,treating celebrities with so much care she is so freaken irresponsable, afortunately no one from the house got hurt

Reply(8)
65
John Zimmer
4d ago

I'm sorry, but she deserves NO SYMPATHY!! She did this to herself!! It's disgusting that people drive while drunk and risk the lives of thousands of innocent people they encounter!!

Reply(14)
60
Related
People

Woman Who Lost House in Anne Heche Car Crash Is 'Extremely Fortunate' to Be Alive, Neighbor Says

The woman whose house was destroyed in Anne Heche's recent car crash is rebuilding her life with some help from her community. Lynne Mishele's neighbor, Lynne Bernstein, tells PEOPLE the tenant "was extremely fortunate" to survive the accident with no injuries, after the Emmy Award winner, 53, crashed her car into the Los Angeles residence on Friday, causing it to catch fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Drunk Driver Arrested for Fiery Los Angeles Crash That Killed 6 Identified As Nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton

Disclosure: This post contains graphic details and video. The woman responsible for the tragic multi-car wreck at the La Brea-Slauson intersection in West Los Angeles Thursday, has been identified by the California Highway Patrol as 37-year-old registered nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the fiery crash and has been arrested...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Methanol Found in Bodies of 21 Teens Who Dropped Dead in a Bar

A toxicology analysis found methanol, a toxic chemical, in the bodies of all 21 teens that collapsed at a bar in East London, South Africa last month, indicating that it was potentially the cause of the shocking deaths. Investigators initially believed the teens may have died in a stampede but now they’re trying to determine if the levels of methanol were high enough to be lethal. Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol used in products not meant for human consumption, such as solvent and pesticide. It is sometimes contained in homemade alcohol. Three people have been arrested in connection with the mass deaths, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving alcohol to underage attendees. One 16-year-old attendee told the BBC that people in the bar started to “drop like flies” after gathering to celebrate the end of high-school midterm exams.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Cole
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Donnie Brasco
Cinemablend

More Details Revealed About The Fatal Shooting While Law And Order: OC Was Filming, Including What One Crew Member Says They Saw

It’s that time of year when network television shows are getting back into production. For one NBC series, the Dick Wolf-produced Law & Order: Organized Crime, the show was dealing with an early call time when there was a shooting that happened while the series was filming. Tragically, one crew member lost their life, and in the hours since, more details have been breaking about what happened in the early hours of July 19th.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Actor#Security Camera#Lapd#Jaguar
102.5 The Bone

Coroner confirms cause of death for Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr.

JUPITER, Fla. — Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country singer Hank Williams Jr., died of a collapsed lung, according to medical reports obtained by People magazine. Thomas, 58, died March 22, one day after her lung was punctured during an elective procedure at Bafitis Plastic Surgery in Jupiter, Florida, according to both a Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s report as well as an autopsy obtained Monday by the entertainment news outlet.
JUPITER, FL
TheWrap

James Caan’s Cause of Death Revealed

James Caan, the celebrated actor known for his work in “Thief” and “The Godfather” films who passed away on July 6, died from a combination of various heart issues. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the primary cause of death was a heart attack, followed by coronary artery disease, which he had been diagnosed with three years prior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Primetimer

Street Outlaws Star Ryan Fellows Dies in a Car Crash

Ryan Fellows, one of the stars of Discovery+'s Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, has died in a fiery car crash while filming the show. Fellows was racing another driver on Sunday morning outside Las Vegas in a scheduled race for the show when he lost control of the vehicle near the finish line, TMZ reported. Fellows was driving a gold Nissan 240z, which rolled over and caught fire. Onlookers were unable to get him out of the car on time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
394K+
Followers
67K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy