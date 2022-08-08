Read full article on original website
WRGB
Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops
TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
3 arrested after NYSP find stolen equipment in Sand Lake
Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing construction equipment and other items. New York State Police said they found the stolen equipment on a property in Sand Lake and are looking for the owners of the other items that appear to be stolen.
WRGB
NYS Police looking to identify remains of woman found in Otsego County
TOWN OF MORRIS, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating after the discovery of unidentified human remains found in a remote area in the Town of Morris, Otsego County. Troopers say the remains are an adult female, about 4’9” to 4’11” tall. The woman...
NYS Police looking for info on unknown woman’s remains
ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta have reported the remains of an unknown woman have been found in the Town of Morris and are asking the public for information. What is known at this time, is that the remains are of an adult woman around 4’9”- 4’11” tall. She was […]
Man accused of beating 1-year-old child in New York
A New York man has been jailed after he allegedly beat a one-year-old child. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said William R. Burden, 30, not only hit the child but also strangled them. Burden knew the child personally, according to reports.
MA State Police: This Berkshire County Girl Is Still Missing
A 16-year-old girl from Berkshire County is still missing and the Massachusetts State Police are reminding the public to keep their collective eyes open for her. I will say that there is a little bit of a discrepancy in exactly when she went missing and from where exactly. The public's...
WNYT
New Hampshire woman arrested in Schoharie County on burglary charges
State police have arrested a woman originally from New Hampshire on burglary charges. Police say 76-year-old Donna Bachorek was driving a stolen car. State police found the stolen car with Bachorek behind the wheel at a convenience store in Richmondville. Police say the car was stolen from Michigan. Bachorek was...
WCAX
NY authorities investigating fatal transfer station accident
LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are investigating after a man was crushed by a trash container at a Hamilton County transfer facility Monday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Long Lake transfer station. New York State Police say the 47-year-old male was standing near the loading container when a cable snapped, causing the container to roll back towards the trash compactor, pinning him between the two.
Woman accused of driving stolen car
The New York State Police (NYSP) have arrested Donna Bachorek, 76, of Jaffery, NH. They said she was found driving a car stolen from Michigan.
NYSP: Man dies after falling down embankment while running from police
The New York State Police (NYSP) said Wednesday that Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville dies after falling down a rocky embankment. Troopers said he was running from police after a traffic stop.
WRGB
Limo safety task force member explains why state agencies could have prevented 2018 crash
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force– formed in the wake of the devastating Schoharie limo crash -- could be leaving some key information out of its final report. The task force was created in 2020 to recommend safety and enforcement...
A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning
A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield man found not guilty in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire
Traffic lines to be repainted on Route 202 in Holyoke following fatal accident. The repainting of the lines is in a different area than where the fatal crash occurred, but the goal is to prevent crashes, slow down traffic, and make sure people see where the lines are. Updated: 4...
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
WRGB
Recent plea deal is one out of hundreds of thousands of known NY unemployment fraud cases
New York State (WRGB) — CBS 6 Investigates is asking questions about fraud at the New York State Department of Labor. Yesterday, we told you about a 21-year-old man who just pleaded guilty after he was accused of defrauding the state's unemployment system for more than $200,000 between 2020 and 2021.
Albany man pleads guilty to COVID-19 insurance fraud
An Albany man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a scheme to get pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Kahleke Taylor, 21, pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges.
newyorkalmanack.com
Fire Destroys Lean-To; Pharaoh Lake Wildfire Ongoing; Injured, Lost Hikers Rescued
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents throughout New York State. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured or distressed people. What follows is a report, prepared...
Do The Electronic Toll Gantries On The Massachusetts Turnpike Clock Your Speed?
I did some traveling to the eastern part of the state over the weekend, which included 130 miles on the Mass. Pike, and yes, I DON'T have a transponder (EZ-Pass). I really don't know why, either, like it's just pure laziness at this point. The Pay By Plate MA Invoice.
DEC calls for pool owners to watch out for beetles
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making a call out to anyone with a pool. Next time you go out to take a dip, keep an eye out for an invasive insect that could cause significant harm to New York's natural ecosystem.
Vermont Businessman Sentenced to Prison For Tax Evasion, Identity Theft
A Vermont businessman has been sentenced to prison for tax evasion and identity theft following an investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office. According to a report from the Department of Justice, Blakely H. Jenkins, Sr., 61, pleaded guilty to two counts of evasion of employment taxes and a single count of identity theft in February 2022.
