WRGB

Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops

TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
TROY, NY
News 8 WROC

NYS Police looking for info on unknown woman’s remains

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta have reported the remains of an unknown woman have been found in the Town of Morris and are asking the public for information. What is known at this time, is that the remains are of an adult woman around 4’9”- 4’11” tall. She was […]
ONEONTA, NY
WUPE

MA State Police: This Berkshire County Girl Is Still Missing

A 16-year-old girl from Berkshire County is still missing and the Massachusetts State Police are reminding the public to keep their collective eyes open for her. I will say that there is a little bit of a discrepancy in exactly when she went missing and from where exactly. The public's...
WCAX

NY authorities investigating fatal transfer station accident

LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are investigating after a man was crushed by a trash container at a Hamilton County transfer facility Monday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Long Lake transfer station. New York State Police say the 47-year-old male was standing near the loading container when a cable snapped, causing the container to roll back towards the trash compactor, pinning him between the two.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man pleads guilty to COVID-19 insurance fraud

An Albany man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a scheme to get pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Kahleke Taylor, 21, pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges.
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Fire Destroys Lean-To; Pharaoh Lake Wildfire Ongoing; Injured, Lost Hikers Rescued

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents throughout New York State. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured or distressed people. What follows is a report, prepared...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
TaxBuzz

Vermont Businessman Sentenced to Prison For Tax Evasion, Identity Theft

A Vermont businessman has been sentenced to prison for tax evasion and identity theft following an investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office. According to a report from the Department of Justice, Blakely H. Jenkins, Sr., 61, pleaded guilty to two counts of evasion of employment taxes and a single count of identity theft in February 2022.
VERMONT STATE

