Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
phoenixmag.com
Best Fest Q&A: David Tyda of BARCOA Agaveria
BARCOA Agaveria invites its patrons to discover the amazing world of heritage agave spirits. Housed in a historic building that was once a hardware store, the bar shares a space with XICO, a Latinx & Indigenous art studio. We caught up with BARCOA founder David Tyda to talk about agave-based spirits and local businesses. Learn more at Best Fest on Saturday, August 13.
KTAR.com
Arizona Jazz Fest set to hit High Street for 3 days in late October
PHOENIX — High Street in Phoenix will be jumping to tunes come late October, when the Arizona Jazz Festival touches down for a three-day party. Running from Oct. 21-23 at 5415 E High Street, the jazz fest is open to all ages and will feature more than 20 performing artists, according to a press release.
Valley dancers compete in World Hip Hop Dance Championship in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Some 2,000 competitors from 35 countries are all competing in the World Hip Hop Dance Championship being held at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix. “Hip Hop is just an adrenaline rush,” said Andrew Palma, coach of the RhythmiKidz Hip Hop dance team. Every...
Restaurant From Chicago Opening Soon
Get yourself a Chicago dog and Italian beef when this new restaurant opensSyed F Hashemi/Unsplash. For any snowbirds or Midwestern transplants living in the greater Phoenix area that have been craving the Chicago-style flavors of back home, there are a handful of restaurants spread throughout the Valley that do offer some of the regional cuisine. Most of this is centered around Chicago-style pizza, but there are a few other options out there. However, a new restaurant coming soon is poised to expand the options for anyone that has been searching for flavors of the Windy City and has come up short.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gilaherald.com
You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall
Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: Take a Trip To North Phoenix For This Superb Spicy Ramen
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. With many...
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Is Arizona's Best Mexican Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
fox10phoenix.com
2nd Arizona White Castle set to open in 2023 in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona got its first taste of White Castle three years ago and now, the popular burger chain has announced plans to open another location in Tempe. The Tempe White Castle is scheduled to open in 2023 and will be located at 8755 S, Jewel St., near Interstate 10 and Warner Road.
Low-Fare Airline Introduces Nonstop Flights Out Of Phoenix
Breeze Airways has just added Phoenix as its latest destination.
oucampus.org
2413 N. 83rd Drive
Beautiful 3bd/2ba Home in Gated Community - Superb location with a great home. Great room with a large kitchen island, den, large master up stairs with walk-in closets. All appliances, new carpet, new paint, gated community, community pool!. No Cats Allowed. Location. 2413 N. 83rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ. Address approximated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oucampus.org
6106 N. 35th Avenue
35th Ave Townhouse - 1200 sq ft 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhouse. Has big back yard,attached garage,plenty of kitchen cabinet space. Main cross streets are 35th Ave and Bethany Home and the property is across the street from Walmart shopping center.Close to schools and minutes away from 17 freeway.
The 25 Sunniest Cities in the U.S.
If you’re looking for a change of scenery, don’t underestimate the importance of sunlight.
iheart.com
Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Arizona
Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country. LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best mac and cheese. The website states, "From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state."
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
New Retailers & Restaurants are Coming to Biltmore Fashion Park
Biltmore Fashion Park, the much-loved destination for high-quality retail and fine dining in Phoenix’s upscale Biltmore neighborhood, will soon welcome five new retailers and restaurants to the iconic outdoor center. Anthropologie, the full-lifestyle shopping destination, will open at the center later this year with a mostly exclusive assortment of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12news.com
Weather updates: Storms roll through the Valley Friday, some areas receive over 2 inches of rainfall
ARIZONA, USA — Strong storms moved through the Valley on Friday afternoon dumping rain and leaving thousands without power. As of 4:45 p.m. Friday, around 19,000 customers throughout the Valley are without power. For updated information visit SRP or APS power outage maps. The chance for strong winds, flash...
KTAR.com
Heavy rain, strong winds roll through the Valley on Friday
PHOENIX — Parts of the Valley were hit with heavy rain and strong winds on Friday, causing flooding on highways and power outages. Areas across Phoenix were in a dust advisory until 5 p.m. and Maricopa County continues to have flash flood watches. A flash flood warning was issued...
fox10phoenix.com
Made In Arizona: Phoenix area business making healthy treats for decades
It's been nearly 20 years since one Tempe business started to make granola, and they were recently honored as one of the city's top small businesses. FOX 10 Photojournalist Brian Kae has more on Laura's Gourmet Granola, for this week's edition of Made In Arizona.
AZFamily
East Valley cupcake shop serving up sweets since 2009
Smashed cakes, cupcakes, oh my! Sweet Daddy Cupcakes in Chandler truly takes the cake. Tricia Arce went from retail, including working in outdoor stores and shoe stores, to the cupcake business. But first, she started with marshmallows. Opendoor agrees to pay settlement after allegedly misleading potential home sellers. Updated: 5...
Comments / 0