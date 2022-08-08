Read full article on original website
Elderly man dies in crash on rural Sauk Co. road
LOGANVILLE, Wis. — An elderly man died after crashing into a piece of construction equipment on a rural Sauk County road earlier this week. According to an incident report, Sauk County dispatchers first got a call about a hit-and-run crash from a construction crew working on Stone Church Road, just east of the intersection with County Road D. Officials...
Driver sought in Mineral Point hit-and-run crash
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Officials in Iowa County are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run crash in Mineral Point overnight. The crash happened at the Quality Inn in Mineral Point between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The driver was believed to be driving a white 2015-2020...
Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. Garcia Alvarado was...
Man’s body found near van involved in Sauk Co. crash a day earlier
WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - An 85-year-old man who was found dead on Thursday next to a minivan that matched the description of one that was seen crashing into construction equipment the previous day and driving off, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. The man, whose name was not...
Iowa County Officials Look For Downed Plane, But No Plane Found
Iowa County authorities received a report of a possible airplane crash involving a crop dusting plane near HIghway 39 and Dover Road in Moscow Township around 5pm Thursday. Hollandale Fire, Hollandale First Response, Blanchardville EMS, Mineral Point Police and multiple Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. A search was conducted around the Southwest portion of Moscow Township and Eastern portions of Waldwick Township, including multiple Iowa County Sheriff’s Office aerial drone units. No downed plane was located, and all aircraft known to be operating in the area were accounted for.
Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The...
Bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the 79-year-old bicyclist killed in a crash on Madison’s east side earlier this month. William Cummings, of Madison, died at the scene of the Aug. 1. crash near the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. The medical examiner’s office said he died from injuries he suffered in the crash, which police said involved a box truck.
Two Vehicle Crash, Fire and Severe Injuries in Grant County
The Grant County Sheriff’s department is reporting a two vehicle crash with injuries Friday on County Highway U in Beetown Township. Around 11:45am, 58 year old Lori Williams of Huston, Minnesota was traveling west on County Highway U. Williams fell asleep and drifted across the center line. At the same time, 48 year old Todd Kerkenbush of Dubuque was traveling east on County Highway U in his company’s work truck. Kerkenbush tried to swerve out of the way of Williams’ vehicle but was unable to. The vehicles collided and Kerkenbush’s truck careened into the south ditch. Williams’ vehicle went into the north ditch. Kerkenbush’s truck started on fire and Kerkenbush was able to free himself from the vehicle before it was fully engulfed in flames. Both Kerkenbush and Williams had severe injuries and were both taken to Grant Regional Health Center. The truck was burnt to its frame and Williams’ vehicle had heavy front end damage. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bloomington Fire Department, Bloomington JAWS, Cassville EMS, and Lancaster EMS. Williams was cited for Inattentive Driving.
Motorcyclist Struck In Dubuque
Police said one person was injured Wednesday according to a crash report. 40 year old Marlon Snead, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. A report states Snead was riding an unregistered motorized bike without any headlights. The accident happened around 9 pm at the intersection of Rhomberg Avenue and Windsor Avenue in Dubuque. Snead entered the intersection and was hit by 31 year old Logan Lyster, of Dubuque, who was turning north onto Windsor from Rhomberg. Snead was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability, operating a non-registered vehicle and having an insufficient number of headlights.
No injuries after delivery van crashes into Dane Co. business
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County business’ building is considered a total loss Wednesday after a delivery truck crashed into it, authorities reported. The truck drove through a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie, according to a post from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, then collided with the Mounds Creek Siding building.
All lanes reopen after crash on the Beltline near Whitney Way
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes have reopened Wednesday afternoon after a crash caused one lane to close on the Madison Beltline. People started calling around 5:30 p.m. to report that a vehicle was driving erratically, Dane County officials said. The driver’s vehicle may have had a flat tire and it crashed into the median line before the Gammon Road exit, Dane County Dispatch said.
Jane Addams Tollway traffic disrupted after fatal crash involving semi-trailers Belvidere Road
A truck fire on I-90 has halted traffic near Belvidere Wednesday morning.
WATCH: Truck catches fire, explodes on interstate near Highway 51
BURKE, Wis. — A truck caught fire and exploded on the interstate near Highway 51 late Friday morning; it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash or fire. Dane County dispatchers said the call first came in just before 11 a.m. as a vehicle that was smoking after hitting the median on westbound I-39/90/94, between highways 51...
14-year-old charged in 2 Janesville burglaries
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old teen was arrested early Saturday after breaking into a bar and Blain’s Farm + Fleet, police said. At 2:58 a.m., Janesville Police officers were called to investigate a burglary at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar, at 2601 Morse Street. As they arrived, dispatch alerted them to another commercial burglary […]
Blanchardville Man Dies From Injuries in Crash
A Southwest Wisconsin man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash last week died Sunday. Officials with the Green County Sheriff’s department say 50 year old Chad Schneider of Blanchardville died of injuries suffered in the crash. On August 1st just after 1 p.m., Schneider was driving east on Highway 39 when officials said he tried to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone. He failed to negotiate a turn and crashed his motorcycle into a ditch. Schneider was ejected from the motorcycle and had serious injuries. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to a hospital by MedFlight.
Alarm Services with Incorrect info in Iowa County
Several alarm service companies for residents in Iowa County, Wisconsin, provided their employees with emergency contact information for authorities in Iowa County in Iowa rather than Wisconsin, more than 150 miles away. Wisconsin’s Iowa County sheriff, Steve Michek is urging people and businesses who use a monitoring service for fire, security, or medical alarms to reach out to their company to verify they are set to contact the right agencies in case of emergency.
Fire causes $80K in damage to Janesville home
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage to a home in Janesville Thursday afternoon, the city’s fire department said. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Greenwich Lane, fire officials said in a news release.
Man’s thumb bitten off during fight at Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. — A man’s thumb was bitten off during an argument and fight at Warner Park on Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department. Madison police said the incident happened after two people who know each other got into a fight while drinking at the park. Police responded to the area around 5:50 a.m.
MPD: Driver given Narcan soon after Madison crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver accused of crashing into a woman’s vehicle was found semi-conscious and needing Narcan after she chased him down, the police department reported. The victim told MPD investigators that her vehicle was rear-ended shortly before 1 p.m. and the man drove off. She tailed...
44-year-old man found dead in cell at Winnebago County jail
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An inmate death investigation is underway by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force at the request of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Around 9 p.m., Tuesday Christian K. Littrell, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell. Correctional staff attempted lifesaving efforts and Littrell was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
