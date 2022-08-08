ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Berger Chevrolet gives back to the community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Berger Chevrolet not only takes pride in their family owned business – but in giving back to the community. Berger has been family owned and operated since 1925 right here in West Michigan. Through their Berger Gives Back campaign, their team gets involved...
grmag.com

SpartanNash revamps Knapp’s Corner D&W

A grocery store at Knapp’s Corner has a fresh coat of paint and more local products. Byron Center-based SpartanNash on Wednesday, Aug. 10, said it reopened the Knapp’s Corner D&W Fresh Market, at 2022 Apple Orchard Ave. NE in Grand Rapids. The remodeled grocery store features an updated color scheme, new store layout and a bigger selection of items made in Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Monroe Center businesses to congregate for block party

A business block party will bring wine tastings and outdoor games to downtown Grand Rapids. Monroe Center businesses are coming together from 12-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, to host a block party on Monroe Center Street NW between Ionia and Division avenues. The event is free, encouraging the community to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

LINC UP seeks volunteers for food distribution event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — LINC UP is seeking volunteers for the second annual Feed the Block food distribution event. The event is slated to take place Friday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. at 1167 Madison Avenue in Grand Rapids. We’re told community members will be gifted food, PPE and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Fresh Thyme Market reopens

Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location. The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Latina Network celebrates eight years with fundraiser

A local organization is celebrating West Michigan “poderosas” during its annual fundraiser. The Latina Network of West Michigan (LNWM) will host its annual celebration from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at The Goei Center, 818 Butterworth St. SW in Grand Rapids. This year’s event is themed “Poderosa” (powerful...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Drinks with Pat: The subtlety of the craft

One of my favorite breweries in the area is Cedar Springs Brewing Co. I have a soft spot for German food and an even larger soft spot for German beer. The subtle nuances in the often simple beers create extraordinary amounts of accessible flavor, so even the people who might scoff at craft beer for being overly bitter are likely able to find a beer they like.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Küsterer Brauhaus opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — German beer and gemütlichkeit are now flowing inside a new beer hall on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Küsterer Brauhaus began its soft opening phase Tuesday, giving staff a week to smooth out operations before the Aug. 16 grand opening. The Munich-style beer hall has been a yearslong labor of love […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Shops at CenterPoint mall in Grand Rapids sells for $63.5M

GRAND RAPIDS — The owners of the Shops at CenterPoint mall in Grand Rapids have sold the property in a $63.5 million transaction. New York City-based Stonemar Properties LLC, a real estate investment and property management firm, closed on the off-market transaction for the mall with a fund managed by New York-based DRA Advisors LLC in partnership with Illinois-based Pine Tree Commercial Realty LLC.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Taking A Load Off Kids Shoulders Going Back To School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Wedgwood Christian Services is committed to providing a wide range of services for kids, adults, and families to help improve their mental, emotional, and behavioral wellbeing. Did you know that August is Wellness month? When we think of wellness we may think of physical exercise or our diet, but it is much more than that. Wellness includes physical, emotional, social, intellectual, occupational, financial, and environmental parts of our lives. All these aspects are interconnected and directly affect one another.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Enjoy family-friendly, uplifting live music this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The popular Unity Christian Music Festival just kicked off last night and runs through Saturday. It’s the ultimate family event – you can sit by the lake, soak up the sun and listen to positive, encouraging music and lyrics. There will be more than two dozen artists performing on the Country Dairy Main Stage including CCM superstars, including We Are Messengers, Matthew West, Mac Powell, Crowder, Big Daddy Weave and Newsboys.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Are tiny homes coming to Muskegon?

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The tiny house trend has been picking up steam nationally and internationally over the last several years, but zoning can prove a barrier. It's why, in many communities, going tiny still isn’t a viable option. In the City of Muskegon, for instance, at the moment,...
MUSKEGON, MI

