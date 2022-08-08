ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTLA

Las Vegas hit with heavy rainfall; casinos flooded

A torrential downpour soaked Las Vegas for the second time in recent weeks, flooding hotels and casinos Thursday night.  Video showed what looked like a river flowing through the parking garages of Harrah’s Las Vegas and The LINQ Hotel. Water also poured through the ceiling of Planet Hollywood and soaked the casino floor. Video shared […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

1 person is dead after Thursday night flooding in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after monsoonal flooding in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Clark County Fire and Metro were called for a swift water rescue at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a person in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road. Multiple CCFD emergency vehicles arrived, as well as a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
AccuWeather

Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river

Las Vegas is now in the middle of its wettest monsoon season in a decade after drenching storms wreaked havoc around the city on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the Southwest on Thursday night, prompting flash flood warnings in southern Nevada, far southeastern California and Arizona. The gusty storms knocked out power to many Las Vegas residents and flooded numerous roadways, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Las Vegas Valley#Thunderbird#Flyover#Nellis Air Force Base
Fox5 KVVU

Free public tours to return to Nevada atomic test site

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) will again host public tours of the atomic test site. According to NNSS, new tour dates will be announced on its website at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Space is limited, as there is only one tour offered per month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Grand Opening: Pier 88 Unveils New Location In Las Vegas

A brand new seafood boil restaurant opened another location in the southwest Vegas Valley. Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar offers freshly caught seafood boil with homemade Louisiana style seasoning, such as Cajun, Lemon Pepper, and Garlic Butter, according to its website. My favorite is their 88 seasoning, which is a combination of all of the seasonings.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

UPDATE: Power restored on I-15 north

UPDATE: As of Thursday afternoon, the power has been fully restored. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A power outage was reported Thursday morning that will affect fuel services near I-15 and Highway 93, according to Clark County. The outage is in the area Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, and Bunkerville, as well as Mesquite. Because of the […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Grilling Tips From “One Steakhouse”

Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’re a steak lover, you’re always looking for that perfect steak… Either at a restaurant or at home. Kendall Tenney joins Chef Patrick Munster of One Steakhouse to talk about how to make the perfect steak at home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian injured after hit by car near Rainbow, Flamingo Friday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 8:40 a.m. near Rainbow and Flamingo. Police said the pedestrian was transported to UMC in critical condition. Eastbound Flamingo...
LAS VEGAS, NV

