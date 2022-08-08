Man charged after officers find drugs in fanny pack during traffic stop in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers say they found drugs in a fanny pack that was on his person during a traffic stop in Fairmont.

Christopher Means

On Aug. 5, officers with the Fairmont Police Department say they saw a driver pull out of the West Side Market on Locust Avenue in Fairmont while not wearing a seatbelt, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers performed a traffic stop, Christopher Means, 30, of Fairmont, exited the vehicle and attempted to walk away before officers say they stopped him and asked to speak with him.

While officers attempted a pat-down search of Means’ person, he “attempted to pull away several times” before officers located “a large rock in a bag” in his right pocket, according to the complaint.

Inside Means’ pocket was “a bag with a large rock of methamphetamine,” and in a fanny pack around Means’ neck, officers located a large bag with presumed methamphetamine, as well, officers said.

A field test of the substances confirmed it to be methamphetamine weighing a total of 120 grams; Means was also in possession of $1,197 in cash and a set of scales, according to the criminal complaint.

Means has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.

