Fairmont, WV

Man charged after officers find drugs in fanny pack during traffic stop in Fairmont

By C. Allan
 4 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers say they found drugs in a fanny pack that was on his person during a traffic stop in Fairmont.

Christopher Means

On Aug. 5, officers with the Fairmont Police Department say they saw a driver pull out of the West Side Market on Locust Avenue in Fairmont while not wearing a seatbelt, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers performed a traffic stop, Christopher Means, 30, of Fairmont, exited the vehicle and attempted to walk away before officers say they stopped him and asked to speak with him.

Heroin found during search of ’86 Corvette with expired sticker, troopers say

While officers attempted a pat-down search of Means’ person, he “attempted to pull away several times” before officers located “a large rock in a bag” in his right pocket, according to the complaint.

Inside Means’ pocket was “a bag with a large rock of methamphetamine,” and in a fanny pack around Means’ neck, officers located a large bag with presumed methamphetamine, as well, officers said.

A field test of the substances confirmed it to be methamphetamine weighing a total of 120 grams; Means was also in possession of $1,197 in cash and a set of scales, according to the criminal complaint.

Means has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

