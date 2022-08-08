ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors unveil ‘classic edition’ uniforms

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrFHs_0h9O9iTU00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors revealed designs for next season’s uniforms on Monday, and they have a retro feel.

‘Top Gun Maverick’ overtakes ‘Titanic’ in US box office

The team announced that the uniforms will feature an “upward slanted script” which is a replica of the ones worn by the Warriors from 1988-1997. The unveiling came with a release of a short film featuring Chris Mullin, a former player who wore the original Warriors uniforms until he left the team in 1997. The uniforms and film honored the “Run TMC” era of Warriors basketball that saw Mullin, Tim Hardaway, and Mitch Richmond dominate the fast-paced playing style of the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T6jhP_0h9O9iTU00
Chris Mullin shows off the new Warriors jersey

KRON On is streaming now

The announcement also noted that a Captain’s badge will be placed on the uniforms of team captains this season. This will be the first time a Warriors team captain was worn the badge since Mullin did 1997.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

