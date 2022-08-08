Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgnsradio.com
Three Armed Men Wanted After Allegedly Trying to Break-Into Apartment
The Smyrna Police Department is looking for three individuals who allegedly tried breaking into an apartment unit at Laurelwood Apartments. One man was armed with a pistol and a second with a rifle, according to police. The incident on Country Village Drive occurred on August 6th and the three unknown...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police investigating Thursday morning shooting
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division has identified two persons of interest in the shooting of a Murfreesboro man on Thursday, Aug. 11. Officers responded to the Chariot Pointe Apartments, 1710 E. Northfield Blvd., for reports of a shooting at 12:17 a.m. The victim,...
wgnsradio.com
Woman Sought in Ongoing Phone Scam Believed to be Identified
In this particular case, a male caller, who reportedly claimed to be with the Sheriff’s Office, told a man that there was an outstanding warrant for his wife and that he needed to pay $4,200 cash to prevent her from being arrested. The victim told police that he met...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: On Motorcycle vs Car Crash Friday Night
(MURFREESBORO) Here's an update on the serious motorcycle vs car crash that occurred in the 7:00 o'clock hour Friday night (8/12/2022) on South Church near Sonic Drive-In. The male motorcyclist was taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt. The preliminary report from the Murfreesboro FACT team (Fatal Accident Crash Team) shows that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case
What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
wgnsradio.com
SCAM: Unknown Caller Claims to Represent Fire & Rescue and Asks for Donations for Those Who Lost Their Home to Fire
One of the latest scams that has hit the area involves a phony phone call from an unknown caller claiming to be with the fire department. The subject has evidently told several potential victims that they are raising money for Rutherford County Fire & Rescue. Adding insult to injury, the...
wgnsradio.com
Storms Did Damage Wednesday
(MURFREESBORO) Rutherford County Fire-Rescue had some unusual calls Wednesday as storms passed through the area. Roots on a tree in front of a Franklin Road home were struck by lightning. The bolt tore open part of the earth and the high voltage electric charge stormed through the roots and jumped to the wiring where damage was done to electronic devices inside the home.
wgnsradio.com
Ram's "Slip'n Into Fall" Road Report
(MURFREESBORO) We're starting to see a gentle transition from summer to fall. Notice it? Murfreesboro Transportation Department Deputy Director Ram Balachandran reports on this coming week's areas to avoid due to construction. This is for August 14-20, 2022. City Construction Projects. Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected...
RELATED PEOPLE
wgnsradio.com
Today, WGNS Covered 3-Topics and an update on Monkeypox - We also talked to the county schools about growth and learned of an upcoming 5K for the Tennessee Hemophilia & Bleeding Disorders Fou
On today’s Action Line, WGNS Host Scott Walker covered the growing concern of Monkeypox in Tennessee and throughout the country. He also heard from CBS News Correspondent Dina Demetrius in Los Angeles, CA to learn more about Monkeypox and vaccinations. During the second segment, Walker spoke to Susan Andrews,...
wgnsradio.com
LaVergne High School Assistant Principal Lisa Fitzcharles has a Passion for Local Community
What started as a teaching role has led one educator into her current position as the assistant principal of LaVergne High School. Lisa Fitzcharles, who has served with Rutherford County Schools for the past 12 years stated, “I absolutely love the assistant principal position because its 50 percent teacher and 50 percent student support, and I love both roles.”
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Valley Healthcare System donates to Veterans impacted by natural disaster
MIDDLE TN - Staff at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) delivered more than 300 personal goods today to Veterans and current servicemembers impacted by the deadly eastern Kentucky flooding. The donation was a joint effort between TVHS and the Nashville Vet Center. “We may not be based in Kentucky,...
wgnsradio.com
Aug. 30 City and MTE community meeting to engage public on rezoning requests associated with property swap
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The City of Murfreesboro will hold a community meeting in partnership with Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Fire Station 11, 3924 Blaze Dr. 37128. The purpose of the joint meeting is to provide details regarding the City’s application for proposed rezonings in accordance with a “property swap” with MTE. Rezoning application information and exhibits will be available for public viewing at the Aug. 30 community meeting. MTE and City representatives will make presentations and be available for questions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Has the 6th Most Home Inventory Among Affordable U.S. States
The real estate market has shown encouraging signs for buyers in recent months. A recent analysis found that in Tennessee—where the cost of living is 7.8% below the national average—has 40.2 active listings for every 10,000 existing homes. Out of all affordable U.S. states, Tennessee has the 6th largest home inventory, although the current numbers are not that large. Homes are now spending more time on the market, and sellers are more inclined to lower prices. And buyers are walking away from deals more often, which suggests that they are regaining negotiating power after an extremely seller-friendly stretch.
wgnsradio.com
26th Annual Tennessee Girls in STEM Math and Science Conference at MTSU on Sept. 24
(MURFREESBORO) Registration ends soon for the 26th annual Tennessee Girls in STEM Math and Science Conference at MTSU, which will be held from 9:00AM to 3:00PM on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The deadline to register is Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, event organizers said. The STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)...
wgnsradio.com
"Batter Up" Vintage Baseball 2PM SUNDAY At Oaklands
(MURFREESBORO) The sound of "Batters up" and bats knocking will fill this Sunday afternoon in the ballpark next to Oaklands Mansion. In fact, at 2:00 o'clock this Sunday afternoon (8/14/2022) you'll see the same kind of baseball the Maney's would have enjoyed in 1864. It's absolutely FREE to enjoy the...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Still Seeking Hall of Fame Nominations
Murfreesboro City Schools are still seeking nominations for the inaugural MCS Hall of Fame. The MCS Hall of Fame will recognize and honor exceptional career individuals (teachers and non-teachers) that have made significant contributions to Murfreesboro City Schools and its students. The MCS Hall of Fame will help preserve the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnsradio.com
MTSU faculty, students publish innovative science communication research with $10K in internal grants
PHOTO: Biology education researchers and students from Middle Tennessee State University’s Social Perceptions of Science lab research the public’s attitudes toward controversial science topics. A few of these lab members, some of them pictured here celebrating at a holiday party in winter 2021, recently completed innovative research about effective COVID-19 communication. Standing, from left, are Chloe Bowen, Thipphaphone Niravong, Madeline Aadnes, Mariana de Araujo Bryan, Alexa Summersill, biology professor and head of the lab Liz Barnes, Barnes’ son, Owen Jackson, and Rahmi Aini. (Photo courtesy of Liz Barnes)
Comments / 0