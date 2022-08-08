Read full article on original website
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Former Osseo Star Bridge Tusler is New Crown College Women’s BB Coach
Former Osseo basketball and football standout Bridgeport Tusler is the new women’s basketball head coach at Crown College. Crown is a Division III private Christian school in St. Bonifacius, MN. Tusler was an assistant for the Macalester men’s program last season. He was a high school head coach...
Maple Grove’s Brad Davison to Start Pro Basketball Career in Europe
After five memorable years playing for the University of Wisconsin, former Maple Grove High School basketball star Brad Davison is headed to Europe. Davison has signed to play for BC Nevezis in the Lithuanian Basketball League. Davison earned second team all Big 10 honors as a senior in the 2021-22...
International Day is Sunday at Golden Valley’s Market in the Valley
People can come out and enjoy multicultural music, food from around the world and family activities. The event will include Chinese dragon dancers and musicians as well as Caribbean steel drum music. There will also be a special fundraiser for families in Ukraine. The event will take place from 9...
Annual IgboFest Celebration will Showcase Diversity in Brooklyn Park.
Saturday in Brooklyn Park, people are invited to a celebration of the northwest suburbs’ diverse African culture. “It’s an atmosphere where you need to come with your family, just relax and have fun all day,” said Elvis Abanonu, the chairman of IgboFest 2022. This weekend, North Hennepin...
How to Pay for Renovations at the Maple Grove Community Center
Maple Grove’s plans for an improved community center are still advancing. The project is a combination of renovation and expansion that includes new swimming pools, more space for senior programs, expanded event and banquet space, space for the arts, a walking track, a third sheet of ice and infrastructure investments such as updated roofs and mechanical systems. To fund the project the city has proposed a half-cent local option sales tax to fund $90 million of the $116 million community center project. Residents will vote on the proposal in the upcoming November election. For more information go to http://www.growingtogethermaplegrove.org.
Mark Bruley Named Lone Finalist for Brooklyn Park Police Chief
Brooklyn Park has narrowed down the field of candidates for the city’s police chief position to one person, Deputy Chief Mark Bruley. Bruley has been serving the community for 27 years. He has served as a spokesperson and was also instrumental in establishing the annual Cops and Kids fishing program, which introduces young people in Brooklyn Park to fishing. The city conducted a nationwide search and has interviewed five total candidates.
Golden Valley Historical Society Honors Longtime Volunteers
The Golden Valley Historical Society honored longtime volunteers and public servants Don and Mary Anderson by naming the chapel at the Little White Church in their honor. Mary Anderson served as Golden Valley mayor for 13 years. Don Anderson served as secretary with the Historical Society for 30 years. The...
Renovation and Expansion Complete on Plymouth’s Fire Station 3
Firefighters have to be ready to respond to a call at a moment’s notice. To ensure a quick response, that requires spending a lot of time at the fire station. “Most people really don’t realize it but when you look at the work year for them, they live in this building a third of their life,” said Dave Dreelan, Plymouth’s deputy fire chief.
Brooklyn Park Considers Relaxing Garbage Can Storage Ordinance
Brooklyn Park is collecting feedback on a proposed change to its waste container storage ordinance. Under the proposed change, garbage cans could be stored along the side of single- and two-family properties. The city’s current ordinance allows garbage cans to be stored inside a garage or in the back yard. Trash containers can also be placed by the curb starting at 3 p.m. before collection day.
New Hope Primary Results
New Hope voters narrowed down the field of city council candidates for the November ballot from five to four on Tuesday. Results show incumbent council members John Elder and Jonathan London advancing as well as Don Siler and Michael Daly. Joseph Theuri did not advance.
Robbinsdale 2022 Primary Results
Robbinsdale voters narrowed down the list of city council candidates in Tuesday’s primary. In the race to represent Ward 3, Mia Parisian and David Robins advanced to the November ballot. Parisian won 222 votes followed by Robins with 108. Candidates Wreh, Strater, Ulbrich, and Healy also filed for the race to replace George Selman. Selman served for four terms and did not file for re-election.
Brooklyn Park Police Raise Concerns About Rise of ‘Ghost Guns’
Brooklyn Park police are concerned about a rise in so-called “ghost guns.” Officials say they are seeing a significant increase of these types of weapons being used in crimes. A ghost gun is a privately manufactured firearm. Some people use 3D printers or purchase kits to make them....
‘I’m Sorry’: Ex-Robbinsdale City Council Member Sentenced for Wrong-Way DWI, Fleeing Police
Former Council Member Tyler Kline Receives 3-Year Stayed Sentence, Probation. Former Robbinsdale City Council member Tyler Kline was sentenced Friday for a Jan. 24 wrong-way drunken-driving crash that involved Kline fleeing police. Hennepin County District Court Judge Tamara Garcia gave Kline an opportunity to speak before imposing her sentence. “I...
Golden Valley Police Search for Two Armed Men Who Robbed Walgreens
The Golden Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in an armed robbery at Walgreens off Winnetka Avenue. Police say two men with firearms robbed Walgreens and forced a clerk to open a prescription safe. “Two suspects that came in had masks...
Complaint: Brooklyn Center Police Arrest Suspect Who Pulls Out Gun
Brooklyn Center police arrested a suspect who pulled out a gun from his waistband, according to criminal charges filed Tuesday. Justice Valentino, 28, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm due to previous felony convictions. According to the criminal complaint:. Police initially noticed Valentino swerving between east and westbound...
Tenants at New Hope Apartment Building Raise Concerns
Tenants at a New Hope apartment building are raising concerns, saying work orders are not being met and staff is mistreating them. Tyrone Murphy has lived at Kings Manor in New Hope for about 11 years but that changed recently after he received an eviction letter. The letter, dated June...
