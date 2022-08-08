Maple Grove’s plans for an improved community center are still advancing. The project is a combination of renovation and expansion that includes new swimming pools, more space for senior programs, expanded event and banquet space, space for the arts, a walking track, a third sheet of ice and infrastructure investments such as updated roofs and mechanical systems. To fund the project the city has proposed a half-cent local option sales tax to fund $90 million of the $116 million community center project. Residents will vote on the proposal in the upcoming November election. For more information go to http://www.growingtogethermaplegrove.org.

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO