Maple Grove, MN

ccxmedia.org

Former Osseo Star Bridge Tusler is New Crown College Women’s BB Coach

Former Osseo basketball and football standout Bridgeport Tusler is the new women’s basketball head coach at Crown College. Crown is a Division III private Christian school in St. Bonifacius, MN. Tusler was an assistant for the Macalester men’s program last season. He was a high school head coach...
OSSEO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove’s Brad Davison to Start Pro Basketball Career in Europe

After five memorable years playing for the University of Wisconsin, former Maple Grove High School basketball star Brad Davison is headed to Europe. Davison has signed to play for BC Nevezis in the Lithuanian Basketball League. Davison earned second team all Big 10 honors as a senior in the 2021-22...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Sports
Wayzata, MN
Sports
City
Maple Grove, MN
City
Aurora, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Wayzata, MN
ccxmedia.org

How to Pay for Renovations at the Maple Grove Community Center

Maple Grove’s plans for an improved community center are still advancing. The project is a combination of renovation and expansion that includes new swimming pools, more space for senior programs, expanded event and banquet space, space for the arts, a walking track, a third sheet of ice and infrastructure investments such as updated roofs and mechanical systems. To fund the project the city has proposed a half-cent local option sales tax to fund $90 million of the $116 million community center project. Residents will vote on the proposal in the upcoming November election. For more information go to http://www.growingtogethermaplegrove.org.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Mark Bruley Named Lone Finalist for Brooklyn Park Police Chief

Brooklyn Park has narrowed down the field of candidates for the city’s police chief position to one person, Deputy Chief Mark Bruley. Bruley has been serving the community for 27 years. He has served as a spokesperson and was also instrumental in establishing the annual Cops and Kids fishing program, which introduces young people in Brooklyn Park to fishing. The city conducted a nationwide search and has interviewed five total candidates.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Historical Society Honors Longtime Volunteers

The Golden Valley Historical Society honored longtime volunteers and public servants Don and Mary Anderson by naming the chapel at the Little White Church in their honor. Mary Anderson served as Golden Valley mayor for 13 years. Don Anderson served as secretary with the Historical Society for 30 years. The...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Renovation and Expansion Complete on Plymouth’s Fire Station 3

Firefighters have to be ready to respond to a call at a moment’s notice. To ensure a quick response, that requires spending a lot of time at the fire station. “Most people really don’t realize it but when you look at the work year for them, they live in this building a third of their life,” said Dave Dreelan, Plymouth’s deputy fire chief.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Person
Morgan Turner
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Considers Relaxing Garbage Can Storage Ordinance

Brooklyn Park is collecting feedback on a proposed change to its waste container storage ordinance. Under the proposed change, garbage cans could be stored along the side of single- and two-family properties. The city’s current ordinance allows garbage cans to be stored inside a garage or in the back yard. Trash containers can also be placed by the curb starting at 3 p.m. before collection day.
ccxmedia.org

New Hope Primary Results

New Hope voters narrowed down the field of city council candidates for the November ballot from five to four on Tuesday. Results show incumbent council members John Elder and Jonathan London advancing as well as Don Siler and Michael Daly. Joseph Theuri did not advance.
NEW HOPE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale 2022 Primary Results

Robbinsdale voters narrowed down the list of city council candidates in Tuesday’s primary. In the race to represent Ward 3, Mia Parisian and David Robins advanced to the November ballot. Parisian won 222 votes followed by Robins with 108. Candidates Wreh, Strater, Ulbrich, and Healy also filed for the race to replace George Selman. Selman served for four terms and did not file for re-election.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
#Soccer League#Wayzata High School#Scu Torreense
ccxmedia.org

‘I’m Sorry’: Ex-Robbinsdale City Council Member Sentenced for Wrong-Way DWI, Fleeing Police

Former Council Member Tyler Kline Receives 3-Year Stayed Sentence, Probation. Former Robbinsdale City Council member Tyler Kline was sentenced Friday for a Jan. 24 wrong-way drunken-driving crash that involved Kline fleeing police. Hennepin County District Court Judge Tamara Garcia gave Kline an opportunity to speak before imposing her sentence. “I...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Police Search for Two Armed Men Who Robbed Walgreens

The Golden Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in an armed robbery at Walgreens off Winnetka Avenue. Police say two men with firearms robbed Walgreens and forced a clerk to open a prescription safe. “Two suspects that came in had masks...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Complaint: Brooklyn Center Police Arrest Suspect Who Pulls Out Gun

Brooklyn Center police arrested a suspect who pulled out a gun from his waistband, according to criminal charges filed Tuesday. Justice Valentino, 28, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm due to previous felony convictions. According to the criminal complaint:. Police initially noticed Valentino swerving between east and westbound...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Tenants at New Hope Apartment Building Raise Concerns

Tenants at a New Hope apartment building are raising concerns, saying work orders are not being met and staff is mistreating them. Tyrone Murphy has lived at Kings Manor in New Hope for about 11 years but that changed recently after he received an eviction letter. The letter, dated June...
NEW HOPE, MN

