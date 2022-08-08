Read full article on original website
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
A disastrous megaflood is coming to California, experts say, and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history
A new study by the journal Science shows climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood happening in California in the next four decades. And experts say it would be unlike anything anyone, alive today, has ever experienced.
CNN reporter shows impact drought has had on California river
CNN correspondent Mike Valerio is in the Los Angeles River to discuss California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to store water amid a drought.
