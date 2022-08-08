8 transported following Greyhound wreck

Six Greyhound passengers and two others were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital Monday morning after a crash on West County Road 127 in Midland County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Greyhound bus driver failed to yield the right of way to a Nissan Frontier while pulling out from a Pilot Truck Stop onto westbound WCR 127.

Six of the 28 passengers on the bus were taken by Midland Fire and EMS to the hospital along with the 59-year-old driver of the bus and the 25-year-old driver of the Nissan. DPS stated everyone was in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.