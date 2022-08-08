In June, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump told the Department of Justice (DOJ) that all classified material at Mar-a-Lago had been returned.At least one member of Mr Trump’s legal team signed a written statement earlier this summer stating that all of the materials marked as classified which were stored in boxes at Mr Trump’s private Florida club and home had been handed over to the government, according to four individuals who spoke to The New York Times.The new defence coming out of Donald Trump’s office in response to the raid on his home is that the documents...

POTUS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO