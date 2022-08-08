ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Virginia State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KTVZ

Poliovirus detected in wastewater samples in New York City, health officials say

Poliovirus has been detected in wastewater samples in New York City, suggesting likely local circulation of the virus, according to state and local health officials. “We are dealing with a trifecta. Covid is still very much here. Polio, we have identified polio in our sewage. And we’re still dealing with the monkey pox crisis,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said Friday on CNN’s New Day. “We’re addressing the threats as they come before us and we’re prepared to deal with them and with the assistance of Washington, DC.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Trump news - live: Ex-president says ‘everyone brings work home’ after FBI haul unsealed

In June, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump told the Department of Justice (DOJ) that all classified material at Mar-a-Lago had been returned.At least one member of Mr Trump’s legal team signed a written statement earlier this summer stating that all of the materials marked as classified which were stored in boxes at Mr Trump’s private Florida club and home had been handed over to the government, according to four individuals who spoke to The New York Times.The new defence coming out of Donald Trump’s office in response to the raid on his home is that the documents...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy