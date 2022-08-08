Read full article on original website
Salinas Valley State Prison inmate’s death being investigated as homicide
SOLEDAD — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are investigating the death of an inmate at Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP) in Soledad as a homicide. On Aug. 3, at about 8:04 a.m., officers responded when inmate Angel Montes allegedly attacked another inmate, Peter Hernandez, in a housing...
Manuel Martinez Vazquez pleads guilty to second-degree murder
Manuel Martinez Vazquez said he understood when Judge Breen told him he had given up his right to remain silent. Photo by John Chadwell. Judge Thomas Breen sentenced Vazquez to four years in prison for vehicular charges and 15-to-life for second-degree murder. Photo by John Chadwell. District Attorney Candice Hooper...
Hunger strike at the Monterey County Jail continues into its 10th day, with inmates calling for changes.
Nearly 30 people with colorful signs reading things like “honk for inmates' rights,” “bring back visits and video visits” and “incarcerated lives matter" gathered on Natividad Road in Salinas on Tuesday, Aug. 8, a few yards away from the Monterey County Jail: the place their loved ones have been on a hunger strike since Aug. 1 because they said their rights were taken away.
Santa Cruz police arrest suspected arsonist
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is accused of starting eight fires Thursday afternoon. Police say the fires were started along railroad tracks from near post avenue to McCrary Trial in Pogonip. Swienton is facing 11 charges — eight are felony arson charges. “There will be a...
Parents of Santa Cruz Teen Girl Sue for Wrongful Death in Fentanyl Case
For the first time, a San Jose man and his family are being directly accused in the fentanyl-related death of 16-year-old Emma Lace Price of Santa Cruz. Last Friday, Price’s parents filed a civil complaint against Michael J. Russell and his mother and father, Michael B. Russell and Priscilla Russell.
Man arrested in Santa Cruz with loaded handgun and Xanax
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Sunday, Santa Cruz Police said they arrested a man that was oddly parked in a roadway on Ocean Street and blocking the driveway. Joshua Baltazar appeared under the influence and was asked to step out of his vehicle. He was searched, and a 9mm handgun was found on him, according The post Man arrested in Santa Cruz with loaded handgun and Xanax appeared first on KION546.
2 arrested for attempted murder, assault with deadly weapon in Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL, Calif. — Two people were arrested for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon by Morgan Hill Police Department. On Monday, police responded to a man who was bleeding from a stab wound in front of 16715 Monterey Road. Police were able to quickly identify two...
Police: 17-year-old student arrested for making violent threats towards Gonzales school
GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Gonzales Unified School District was informed Thursday of a "non-specific threat" being made "to no particular school" in the district. A 17-year-old was posting violent threats on social media while mentioning the first day of school, according to Gonzales Police. The nature and described violence threatening the use of weapons were The post Police: 17-year-old student arrested for making violent threats towards Gonzales school appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz County realtor arraigned on rape charges
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A Santa Cruz County realtor was arraigned Monday on rape charges. Frank Debernardo, 46, is accused of raping a guest at his home in Aptos last November and then intimidating the woman to keep quiet about it. Court documents are calling the woman Jane Doe.
15 tons of illegal pot discovered hidden on Salinas Valley berry farm
SALINAS -- State and local agencies have discovered a massive illegal pot growing operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas.Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday that investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes.And the investigation is still ongoing.Authorities said the major bust comes as the legal pot industry is facing economic hardship in Monterey County, partially due to the number of illegal suppliers who can sell unregulated cannabis cheaper."The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is committed to ensuring fair competition in the licensed cannabis industry," the office said in a press release. "Additionally, it is committed to protecting consumers, laborers, and the environment in Monterey County."Authorities estimate a metric ton of marijuana is worth about $10 million on the street.There were no details released as to arrests or suspects in the case.
Sand City police arrest three for over $11,560 in stolen perfume
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Officers said they arrested three people with over $11,565 of stolen perfume. Sand City officers were dispatched to the Ulta for reports of three suspects wearing ski masks and stuffing bags full of bottled fragrances, said police. They then drove off in a dark vehicle. CHP...
PHOTO: Bomb Squad responds to suspicious device
Watsonville police and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies team up with the county Bomb Team Thursday morning after a suspicious device was found at the door of the County Courthouse in downtown Watsonville before 8am, said WPD spokeswomen Michelle Pulido. s were evacuated, dozens of workers were turned away...
Man arrested for DUI with loaded gun and drugs for sale
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man over the weekend after finding various illegal items on his person following a traffic stop. Adan Acosta, 36, was driving erratically after leaving a business in Watsonville, alleged police. During the traffic stop, he was showing signs of being under the The post Man arrested for DUI with loaded gun and drugs for sale appeared first on KION546.
Salinas Tico’s Tacos employee missing without a trace for over a week
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An employee who hasn't missed a day of work for 18 years walked home on August 1, and co-workers haven't heard from him since. Cecilio "Ceci" Arias Colin is a 56-year-old employee of Tico's Tacos in Salinas. Co-workers said he walks to and from work every day, but they grew concerned when The post Salinas Tico’s Tacos employee missing without a trace for over a week appeared first on KION546.
Illegal cannabis farm hidden on berry farm in Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. — An illegal cannabis operation was found in Monterey County, hidden by a berry farm, by the Monterey County District Attorney's Office. According to the DA's office, law enforcement found more than 14,000 illegal cannabis plants and more than 15 tons of processed cannabis. The illegal operation...
Salinas Fire investigating arson at South Salinas froyo location
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire said they contained a shrub fire Friday morning outside the MYO Frozen Yogurt on South Main Street. Salinas Fire got the call around 1:50 a.m. and said the shrubbery outside the business had caught fire. The windows also broke due to the fire, but no damage was caused to the The post Salinas Fire investigating arson at South Salinas froyo location appeared first on KION546.
Hollister Police investigate explosion that injured child
Police are investigating an Aug. 5 explosion in Hollister that resulted in “life-threatening” injuries to a juvenile, according to authorities. At about 5:40pm, Hollister Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of an explosion causing injury to a minor on Sierra Court, says an Aug. 6 social media post from Hollister PD. The first arriving officer located a juvenile with major injuries.
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Aug. 10, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 7:04 a.m. Violation of probation on S Third St. 1:39 p.m. APS Referral on Cambridge Av. 6:58 p.m. Matter of Record on Bedford Av. 10:57 p.m. Out of county misdemeanor warrant on S San Lorenzo Av. July 27. 12:27 a.m. Child...
Hollister teenager who lost hand from homemade explosives now prime suspect
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A 16-year-old who lost a hand in an apartment explosion Friday evening in Hollister is now the prime suspect in the explosion that involved homemade explosives according to police. The suspect had originally been described as a victim in the case. “When officers arrived they cleared...
