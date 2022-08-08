Read full article on original website
Related
Cambria County Route 22 traffic pattern to change
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the traffic pattern on Route 22 is scheduled to change. On Monday, August 15 the traffic pattern at the Cresson Summit Interchange project in Cresson Township will be switched. The eastbound lanes will now be closed. Ramps toward Route 22 toward Ebensburg […]
Police investigate body found in Curwensville river
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State police are investigating after a body was found in the Susquehanna River. The body was found on Thursday, August 12 in the West Branch of the river near Curwensville. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder, an autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday, August 13. No further information […]
explore venango
Seal Coating Operations Planned in Venango County
OIL CITY, Pa. – The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing seal coat operations on various roadways in southeastern Venango County. Crews from PennDOT’s Venango County maintenance facility will be placing the surface treatment on Route 322 between the Clarion-Venango county line in Rockland...
wpxz1041fm.com
TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN PUNXSUTAWNEY WEDNESDAY
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday. According to the Punxsutawney Spirit, the Punxsutawney Fire Department was dispatched to the scene along Elk Run Avenue, where a Honda and a pickup truck pulling a race car on a trailer crashed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn Highlands officially opens Punxsutawney site
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Thursday, Aug. 11, leaders from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the Jefferson County community cut the ribbon to officially open the Punxsutawney Community Medical Building. The Punxsutawney Community Medical Building offers many outpatient services including Outpatient Diagnostic Testing, Imaging Services and Laboratory Services; Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – offering physical therapy; Penn […]
Man dead after crashing motorcycle on Route 350 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A man riding a motorcycle on Route 350 in Centre County died after a crash Wednesday evening. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers reported Shawn Martin, 46, of West Decatur died from blunt force trauma to the head after his motorcycle left the roadway. Sayers said Martin was traveling north on […]
Drunk Altoona man damages nursing home, crashes truck in a yard, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A disturbance at a nursing home before getting a truck stuck in someone’s yard, all while being drunk, has led to charges for an Altoona man, according to police. Tyrone Borough police were called to Epworth Manor along Washington Avenue at 3:15 a.m. on Friday morning for a report of a […]
WJAC TV
Coroner: Clearfield Co. man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 350
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers says a West Decatur man was killed Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Route 350. Authorities say 46-year-old Shawn Martin was traveling northbound on Tyrone Pike, near Stahl Lane, in Taylor Township, when his motorcycle left the roadway for an unknown reason.
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community
Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
explore venango
Motorcyclist Flown to AGH Following Crash on Route 58
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A St. Petersburg man was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital after crashing his motorcycle on State Route 58 last Tuesday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:56 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, on State Route 58 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to One-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80
SANDY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information surrounding a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 on Tuesday. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, along Interstate 80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2004 Ford Mustang operated by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Route 322 last Thursday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, in front of a residence on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
Violations lead to high speed chase in DuBois, police report
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brockway man was arrested after police said he led them on a high-speed chase before ditching the motorcycle and trying to flee on foot. Alexander Ross, 35, was taken into custody after a 20-minute chase with police on Aug. 10 that led them through multiple townships that ended in DuBois. […]
1 million square foot warehouse plans resubmitted in Bellefonte
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — 1 million square foot warehouse plans for Bellefonte have been resubmitted Thursday, four months after being withdrawn. On Thursday, the plans were resubmitted and will be brought to the Centre County Planning Commission during their Aug. 16 meeting. On April 21, “The Fulfillment Center Warehouse” plans were announced and over […]
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: State Route 338 Closed Due to ‘Police Activity’
KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Route 338 near Knox Borough has reopened following “police activity” on Monday morning. According to 511pa.com, there was “police activity” on PA 338 in both directions between Tippecanoe Road, Twin Church Road, and Huston Avenue. All lanes were closed from around 5:45 a.m. until approximately 10:55 a.m.
Police respond to Mercer County crash
It happened just after midnight in East Lackawannock Township.
Police: One dead following electrocution in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County corners office member was called to the scene after an individual was electrocuted Wednesday. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday that one man has died due to being electrocuted. In their release, they said the male victim was working at the residence when he was electrocuted. The […]
Johnstown man jailed after shootings, high-speed chase
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is sitting in jail after multiple alleged incidents — two shootings in Johnstown and a police pursuit in Altoona. Devine Steven Andre Edwards, 28, is accused of stirring up trouble this year starting in June when Johnstown police were told he shot at an unknown man who […]
explore venango
Vehicle Struck While Parked, Out of Gas on Shoulder of I-80 in Clinton Township
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle was struck on the side of the road while it was out of fuel on Interstate 80. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, along Interstate 80, near mile marker 33.5, in Clinton Township, Venango County.
Comments / 0