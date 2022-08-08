Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Did Micron Technology and Nvidia Break the Semiconductor Market?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (MU 3.80%),...
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
If there's an extended downturn coming, you want these three tech companies to have your back.
CNET
Tesla Will Be the Latest Big Company to Split Its Stock
Tesla announced the final details of its stock split plan Friday afternoon, after shareholders voted to approve the plan at the annual shareholders meeting in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. Tesla will be the latest large publicly traded company to split its stock, following Google and GameStop, which both completed stock splits in July.
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Verona Pharma VRNA stock moved upwards by 35.8% to $9.44 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.8 million shares, making up 35311.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $569.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like
Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
geekwire.com
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
FOXBusiness
Warren Buffett's Berkshire reports $44B loss as value of investments falls
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reported a $43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the value of the company's investments plummeted, in what was a tumultuous quarter for the markets. Berkshire said Saturday that a largely unrealized $53 billion decline in the value of its investments forced it to...
americanbankingnews.com
Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 78.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would...
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Ventas by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 80,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ventas by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR: This bank holding company for Frost Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days. CullenFrost Bankers, Inc....
NASDAQ
Top Analyst Reports for S&P Global, Sony & 3M
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), Sony Group Corporation (SONY), and 3M Company (MMM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Social Security Payments to Jump 9%
Social Security payments reportedly will rise over 9% next year. Will that be enough?
NASDAQ
Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.82 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.87. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 08/09/2022: VRTV,FRPT,CARG
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing less than 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.9%. In company news, Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) climbed 9.6% after reporting Q2 net income of $6.12 per diluted share,...
via.news
Ambev Already 7% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Ambev‘s pre-market value is already 7.45% down. The last session, NYSE finished with Ambev (ABEV) dropping 1.05% to $2.82. NYSE slid 0.27% to $15,264.79, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session.
NASDAQ
Grupo Televisa SAB - ADR - Level III Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover
Grupo Televisa SAB - ADR - Level III (TV) shares closed today at 1.2% above its 52 week low of $7.24, giving the company a market cap of $4B. The stock is currently down 20.0% year-to-date, down 42.7% over the past 12 months, and down 71.0% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.5%.
Earnings Preview For Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences EVLO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Evelo Biosciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.43. Evelo Biosciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
