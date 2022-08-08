Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Related
ccxmedia.org
Former Osseo Star Bridge Tusler is New Crown College Women’s BB Coach
Former Osseo basketball and football standout Bridgeport Tusler is the new women’s basketball head coach at Crown College. Crown is a Division III private Christian school in St. Bonifacius, MN. Tusler was an assistant for the Macalester men’s program last season. He was a high school head coach...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove’s Brad Davison to Start Pro Basketball Career in Europe
After five memorable years playing for the University of Wisconsin, former Maple Grove High School basketball star Brad Davison is headed to Europe. Davison has signed to play for BC Nevezis in the Lithuanian Basketball League. Davison earned second team all Big 10 honors as a senior in the 2021-22...
2 local top hockey recruits commit to Minnesota Gophers
Brodie Ziemer and Javon Moore are members of the Class of 2024.
The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota
I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ccxmedia.org
Annual IgboFest Celebration will Showcase Diversity in Brooklyn Park.
Saturday in Brooklyn Park, people are invited to a celebration of the northwest suburbs’ diverse African culture. “It’s an atmosphere where you need to come with your family, just relax and have fun all day,” said Elvis Abanonu, the chairman of IgboFest 2022. This weekend, North Hennepin...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder ushers in 88 years of serving the community (photos)
It’s not every day that you see a business survive for 88 years, let alone a Black-owned business. The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder (MSR) has achieved this feat, sometimes painstakingly, but successfully. Founded on August 10, 1934, MSR this year officially marks the beginning of its 88th year of operations. Under...
montgomerymnnews.com
Matthew David Novotny, 38
Matthew David Novotny, age 38, of Minneapolis passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2022. Visitation and celebration of Matt’s life will be held on Friday, August 12 starting at 5:00 p.m. concluding with an 8:00 p.m. prayer service at Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur, Minnesota. Interment will be at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery on a later date.
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone
It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
RELATED PEOPLE
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases
MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
Charges: Minnesota camp counselor fired arrows at kids, injuring boy
A Minnesota camp counselor had children stand in front of a target while she launched arrows at them, injuring one boy in the process, according to charges. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, has been charged with one count of child endangerment, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison if she's convicted.
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Historical Society Honors Longtime Volunteers
The Golden Valley Historical Society honored longtime volunteers and public servants Don and Mary Anderson by naming the chapel at the Little White Church in their honor. Mary Anderson served as Golden Valley mayor for 13 years. Don Anderson served as secretary with the Historical Society for 30 years. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified
A boy who drowned in a south Minneapolis pool in June has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the seven-year-old as Bryce Washington. His cause of death was officially ruled as a "freshwater (swimming pool) drowning." His death was also ruled an accident by the medical examiner. The...
fox9.com
Men wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago
(FOX 9) - Bloomington police said the two men wanted in the shooting at the Mall of America were arrested Thursday in Illinois after they were spotted getting haircuts. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man police said directed Lark to fire the shots, 23-year-old Rashad May, had been on the run for the last week.
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash
North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Counselor accused of shooting arrows at kids at Minnesota day camp
(FOX 9) - A counselor at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota, is charged with child endangerment after witnesses say they saw her shooting arrows at children campers. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, is charged via summons with one count of endangerment to a child that could cause harm or death, a gross misdemeanor, for her alleged role in an archery incident.
fox9.com
St. Paul man charged in overdose of 2-year-old in Eden Prairie
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old man faces charges after authorities say a 2-year-old overdosed from fentanyl in April. Lamondre Reece, 25, was charged Tuesday with one count of child endangerment for the April 18 incident after a child was found unresponsive from an overdose in an Eden Prairie apartment on the 11100 block of Anderson Lakes Parkway.
ccxmedia.org
International Day is Sunday at Golden Valley’s Market in the Valley
People can come out and enjoy multicultural music, food from around the world and family activities. The event will include Chinese dragon dancers and musicians as well as Caribbean steel drum music. There will also be a special fundraiser for families in Ukraine. The event will take place from 9...
monitorsaintpaul.com
What happens if you remove I-94?
What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
Comments / 0