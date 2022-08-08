ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

ccxmedia.org

Former Osseo Star Bridge Tusler is New Crown College Women’s BB Coach

Former Osseo basketball and football standout Bridgeport Tusler is the new women’s basketball head coach at Crown College. Crown is a Division III private Christian school in St. Bonifacius, MN. Tusler was an assistant for the Macalester men’s program last season. He was a high school head coach...
OSSEO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove’s Brad Davison to Start Pro Basketball Career in Europe

After five memorable years playing for the University of Wisconsin, former Maple Grove High School basketball star Brad Davison is headed to Europe. Davison has signed to play for BC Nevezis in the Lithuanian Basketball League. Davison earned second team all Big 10 honors as a senior in the 2021-22...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
montgomerymnnews.com

Matthew David Novotny, 38

Matthew David Novotny, age 38, of Minneapolis passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2022. Visitation and celebration of Matt’s life will be held on Friday, August 12 starting at 5:00 p.m. concluding with an 8:00 p.m. prayer service at Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur, Minnesota. Interment will be at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery on a later date.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases

MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Historical Society Honors Longtime Volunteers

The Golden Valley Historical Society honored longtime volunteers and public servants Don and Mary Anderson by naming the chapel at the Little White Church in their honor. Mary Anderson served as Golden Valley mayor for 13 years. Don Anderson served as secretary with the Historical Society for 30 years. The...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Men wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago

(FOX 9) - Bloomington police said the two men wanted in the shooting at the Mall of America were arrested Thursday in Illinois after they were spotted getting haircuts. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man police said directed Lark to fire the shots, 23-year-old Rashad May, had been on the run for the last week.
CHICAGO, IL
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash

North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
OAKDALE, MN
fox9.com

Counselor accused of shooting arrows at kids at Minnesota day camp

(FOX 9) - A counselor at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota, is charged with child endangerment after witnesses say they saw her shooting arrows at children campers. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, is charged via summons with one count of endangerment to a child that could cause harm or death, a gross misdemeanor, for her alleged role in an archery incident.
MINNETRISTA, MN
fox9.com

St. Paul man charged in overdose of 2-year-old in Eden Prairie

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old man faces charges after authorities say a 2-year-old overdosed from fentanyl in April. Lamondre Reece, 25, was charged Tuesday with one count of child endangerment for the April 18 incident after a child was found unresponsive from an overdose in an Eden Prairie apartment on the 11100 block of Anderson Lakes Parkway.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
monitorsaintpaul.com

What happens if you remove I-94?

What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

