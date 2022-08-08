Read full article on original website
Related
Authorities responding to 5-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas — Officials are responding to a major crash in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Police Department is responding to a five-vehicle crash in the area of N. Marshall St. and SH 64. Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time,...
KLTV
Trinity County Sheriff says several fires deliberately set
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace says an arsonist started several fires near Groveton overnight. “We’ve got someone going around playing with matches again,” said Sheriff Woody Wallace. The fires were set along Rainey Ave., Due Rd., and Ed West Rd. in Groveton between 3 and 3:30 a.m.
El Sombrero restaurant in Kilgore closed after fire
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – El Sombrero, a Mexican restaurant in Kilgore, “caught on fire and burned” Monday night after 17 years in business. According to owner Mike Kittner, the Kilgore staff will be working at their Longview location until they are able to rebuild. “We are currently working diligently with insurance and the great City […]
KLTV
5-vehicle crash reported in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson Fire and Police are responding to a five vehicle crash in the area of North Marshall and State Highway 64. No entrapment reported and no update on injuries. Expect major traffic delays. Henderson Fire reports that there will be delays for cleanup of fluids on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman reported missing a week ago has been found dead in her vehicle. Betty Pemberton Rowland was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 but was found dead in her vehicle in Smith County on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henderson police said although the investigation is...
Airplane helping to fight Texas wildfires crashes into lake
An aircraft helping to fight wildfires in southeast Texas crashed into a lake Tuesday night, the Texas A&M Forest Service said in a press release.
KLTV
1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a Friday morning crash on the Carthage loop. Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the southwest loop just north of Dixie Lake Road. Officers arrived on scene and found an overturned half-ton pickup truck....
scttx.com
Sheriff Investigators Requesting Assistance Regarding Three Recent Thefts
August 10, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate thefts that have occurred recently. Between 12-midnight and 2pm on August 5, 2022, a 2010 single cab red Ford pickup was stolen from a residence on US Hwy 84 East in Tenaha. Between 8pm on August...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck carrying chickens turned over in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A crash involving a truck carrying chickens has blocked both lanes of traffic on US 287 N, according to TxDOT. The truck turned over just north of FM 860, and officials are asking that caution be used in the area, and for people to seek an alternate route. An updated […]
KLTV
Nacogdoches storm damage includes building fire
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A storm moving through East Texas has caused some damage in Nacogdoches. Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger said a portion of the roof of a building at 1324 South Street downed a power line resulting in a fire, which firefighters were able to extinguish. The call came at 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday.
ketk.com
9-acre wildfire reported near Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Fire Department and Angelina County are currently working to contain a 9-acre wildfire in a brushy tree line to the west of Southwood near Hoshall Drive. According to a statement from the City of Lufkin, the fire is contained to a large tract of...
KLTV
Sabine County Sheriff’s Office releases statement on convicted murderer Matthew Edgar
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been six months since Matthew Edgar failed to show up for the fourth day of trial for the murder of his girlfriend. His disappearance from Hemphill launched a manhunt that continues to this day. Edgar was on trial for the murder of his...
scttx.com
Constable Arrests Wanted Suspect without Incident
August 12, 2022 - A Joaquin man has been arrested following his alleged evasion of law enforcement during the Sheriff's Department's attempt to serve an arrest warrant on him for failure to register as a sex offender Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Shelby County Today spoke with Roy Cheatwood, Constable Precinct...
KLTV
WebXtra: City of Nacogdoches reports rise in sales tax revenue
“33 items were taken from the former president’s residence during this search warrant,” Decker said. KLTV's Bob Hallmark has an update on the puppy that Pittsburg Animal Control says was found in a garbage can in the city this morning. Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft...
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
KLTV
Nacogdoches businesses spent the day cleaning up and repairing after storms
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The day after a storm swept through town, Nacogdoches residents were seen picking up the pieces and making repairs. Storms hit two areas off of South Street hard, ripping the roof off of one structure and causing electrical arcing. A business off Highway Seven and South...
KLTV
East Texan goes to Jacksonville Job Fair to find work, give back to grandmother
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Job Fair is back for its sixth networking event after taking two years off because of the pandemic. “In a smaller community, we know everybody, we care for each other, and this is a way that we can extend help to our neighbors,” Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation Vice Chairman Nathan Jones said.
Angelina County woman who went missing after walking dog found safe
UPDATE (8/12) – Paula Capps was found alive, alert and responsive, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. HUNTINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Billy Clark Road near Mill Creek in the Huntington area. Paula Capps, who police said suffers from […]
Officials identify man, 17 year-old killed in rollover wreck off Toll 49
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead after a rollover wreck off Toll 49. Officials were called to the scene of an accident Monday at 12:12 p.m. off Toll 49, approximately five miles south of Lindale. A 2009 Peterbilt 340 rolled over one and a half times coming to a rest on its top. […]
East Texas man pleads guilty to murder for hire
TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man from Grapeland, Texas pleaded guilty on Friday to hiring a person he thought was a hitman to murder his former associate.Reynaldo Campos Jr., 44, pleaded guilty in federal court on August 12 to contacting an undercover federal agent in order to arrange the killing of a person he claimed had stolen drugs from him or owed him money. Campos first contacted the agent on Feb. 9, 2022 and discussed the plans multiple times over the next few weeks.On April 8, Campos and his girlfriend Robin Pittman traveled from Houston County to Tyler to discuss the plan with the hitman, give him a gun, and provide him with information about the victim.Five days later, on April 13, Campos and Pittman traveled to Tyler again and brought the hitman a gallon of phenylacetone – a chemical used to make methamphetamine – and a shotgun as payment for the murder. Campos and Pittman were both indicted by a grand jury on April 21, 2022. Pittman pleaded guilty on August 9 to possessing a firearm to further drug trafficking. Campos faces up to 10 years in prison. Both are awaiting sentencing.
Comments / 0