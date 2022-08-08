No mention of the home owner and her beautiful puppies that are now displaced and had to setup a go fund me because she lost everything through no fault of her own. The car landed two feet from her and her dogs so they are lucky they were not injured or killed. we do not have the toxicology back to know if Anne was impaired while driving but she was on a podcast shortly before she crashed into the garage and then this home and in that podcast she claimed to be drinking vodka and wine. The bottle with the red cap in her car appears to be a vodka bottle according to those at the scene, so I won't be surprised if she was DUI. I do wish her a speedy recovery and I also have the home owner in my thoughts and prayers
News lise because they just said that she was stable and in good condition. so now she's in a comma.. my ❤️ aches for her. but I think that she should have known better. you cannot drive and drink or under the influence. and be speeding... well you know vodka and Chardonnay chasers don't go together.. I don't drink I haven't drank in 13 years and I never will lethal deadly weapon.
all labs are done upon the entry into a hospital REGARDLESS who they are or why they are there if they are critical..... It's protocol .With that being said, we will see what happens . Clearly bad choices , bad consequences regardless if she was under the influence or not she clearly is guilty of speeding to say the least. But innocent until proven guilty but if she was intoxicated or obviously speeding and not a medical or car issue , SHE NEEDS TO PAY THE CONSEQUENCE. I hope she heals and wish noone pain at anytime
