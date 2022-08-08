All 4 victims, including 2 children, identified after drunk driver slams into golf cart at Galveston intersection, police say

Read full article on original website
Galveston golf cart crash suspect had bloodshot eyes, breath smelled of alcohol, filing reads
Newly-released findings also state that Miguel Espinoza allegedly tried to walk away from the scene. Four family members died in the wreck.
Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says
A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
Click2Houston.com
List of Galveston accidents involving golf carts released after deadly collision
GALVESTON – A grandfather, two of his grandchildren and an adult relative were killed in a weekend collision involving a golf cart and two vehicles in Galveston. Authorities in Galveston said an SUV driver accused of being intoxicated ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck and a golf cart carrying six people.
Police searching for robber accused of injuring mail carrier during attack in southwest Houston
The woman said the suspect grabbed her and struck her multiple times in the face. Police said she needed medical attention for multiple lacerations.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wearing bulletproof vest, driving stolen vehicle arrested after leading officers on chase in west Houston, HPD says
A suspect who drove a reported stolen vehicle while wearing a bulletproof vest is arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit in west Houston early Saturday, Houston police said. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, an officer with HPD’s Westside unit spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of...
Click2Houston.com
Motorcyclist dies after being ejected off her bike on I-10, HPD says
HOUSTON – A woman has reportedly died after the motorcycle she was driving reportedly went off an interstate near Fifth Ward on Friday. According to Houston police, the motorcyclist was reportedly traveling westbound on I-10 near the Gregg Street exit around 7 p.m. Initial details were limited, however, the...
Truck stolen out of Houston found crashed out after chase in Wharton County, authorities say
Deputies lost the truck in a heavily bushed area but later found it. The suspects were not found.
8-year-old found in Spring home where 4 suspected drug dealers were arrested
Deputies found several ounces of meth, other narcotics, a stolen vehicle, a large cache of identification cards and more. A K-9 also found a man hiding under insulation in the attic.
Click2Houston.com
Man steals golf cart from auto dealership, rams officers during chase in heavy traffic, Baytown police say
BAYTOWN, Texas – A man was arrested Monday after stealing a golf cart from a car lot, then using it to ram into police who were attempting to apprehend him, according to Baytown police. David P. Banks Jr., 28, has been charged with felony theft. According to police, Baytown...
Body found inside home in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man's body was discovered inside a home near Sims Bayou, according to the Houston Police Department. The man's body was found around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Detroit St. near Galveston Rd. and Park Place Blvd. Police said initially they were responding to a...
Click2Houston.com
Motorcyclist killed after hitting vehicle in northeast Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A motorcyclist has died after hitting a vehicle in north Harris County Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 14500 block of Smith Road near Old Humble Road. According to HCSO, the motorcyclist hit another vehicle and the rider was killed. Deputies are...
Man killed while protecting pregnant girlfriend survived shooting just 1 year ago, his mom says
"He assured me they would find the people. But that doesn't reassure me." We're also learning that he had already survived a shooting a year ago, only to be killed.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Nurse’s Crash Kills Six Including Pregnant Woman
Six people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in Los Angeles in what California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Franco Pepi called “one of the most horrific crashes that we’ve seen.”. The driver, 37-year-old traveling nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton from Houston, was charged Monday with six counts of murder...
Texas infant killed after cement truck lands on vehicle
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
Click2Houston.com
North Freeway outbound at Greens Road back open after deadly crash, HPD says
HOUSTON – The North Freeway outbound at Greens Road is back open Thursday after a deadly crash, officers with the Houston Police Department said. It happened around 4:35 a.m. when a trailer detached from a truck. Police said a vehicle hit the trailer. Investigators said someone died in the...
Man dead after girlfriend shot him at apartment complex in north Harris Co., deputies say
Odarrius Broden's girlfriend fired one warning shot as they stood in the doorway and continued to argue. She then fired a second shot at Broden, killing him, authorities said.
Click2Houston.com
2 men arrested after deputies find 58 grams of meth inside Texas City home
TEXAS CITY – Two men have been arrested in Texas City after deputies say they found 58 grams of methamphetamine inside a residence. On Aug. 7, the Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 3000 block of Vance Road. Cameron...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot during altercation at apartment complex in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man during an altercation at an apartment complex in southeast Houston Thursday. Officers received reports about a shooting at the Plaza at Hobby Airport Apartment Complex located at 8501 Broadway St. around 1:35 a.m. When...
Police identify woman killed while protecting her 1-year-old from shooter in southeast Houston
Police said the suspect hid between parked cars and ambushed the mother, who turned her back, shielding her baby from gunfire.
Driver charged after hitting man trying to cross Westheimer and leaving scene, HPD says
The driver left the scene, but later returned. Police are charging the driver with failure to stop and render aid, but the charges could be upgraded if the victim doesn't make it.
