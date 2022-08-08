Read full article on original website
Pinellas County Commission updates public comment policy
CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners have unanimously approved updated public participation guidelines and decorum rules, which mostly match the ones that have been used since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the change to virtual meetings. State statute requires that the public be given a “reasonable” opportunity to give input during...
St. Petersburg mayor rejects TPA/Moffitt cancer center development proposal
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A proposal from Moffitt Cancer Center made back in May to build a 75,000-square-foot facility in downtown St. Petersburg has officially been rejected by the city mayor. In an announcement Friday, the office of Mayor Ken Welch marked the decision by saying it was determined...
LISTEN to Pinellas School Board District 7 Candidates
Incumbent Caprice Edmond faces challenger Maria Solanki
Newly appointed Hillsborough state attorney reverses controversial bike-stop policy
TAMPA, Fla. - Newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez reversed several enforcement policies that were put in place by her predecessor, Andrew Warren. This includes a controversial bike-stop policy opponents accused of being racist. In a memo sent to her employees this week, Lopez wrote, "effective immediately, any policy...
Burton: Pinellas should roll back millage rates for second year
CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has unveiled a proposed fiscal 2023 operating budget of $2.5 billion and a proposed capital budget of $794.2 million. Burton told commissioners July 19 that he’s recommending lowering the countywide property tax rate again. If approved, it would be the first consecutive-year property tax rate reduction since the Great Recession and only the second time in 35 years the millage rate has been reduced for two consecutive years.
Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade
Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
Belleair to reimburse former deputy mayor's legal fees
BELLEAIR — Former Deputy Mayor Karla Rettstatt was recently awarded almost $37,000 by the Belleair Town Commission as reimbursement for expenses incurred while responding to state ethics complaints. On July 19, commissioners addressed an item that was added to the agenda after they received a letter from Rettstatt requesting...
St. Pete 'sleep-in' demonstrators bring sleeping bags, tents to City Hall to protest rising rent
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For the second week in a row, protestors in St. Petersburg staged a "sleep-in" on the steps of City Hall ahead of a crucial vote on rent control – but this time, the protest brought out both St. Pete police officers and Pinellas County deputies.
PALM HARBOR — Ya se Armo translates to “It’s On” or “Let’s do this” in English. It is also the name of a restaurant that opened about five months ago in Palm Harbor and puts a new twist on traditional Mexican fare. New...
Welch scraps Moffitt’s plans for St. Pete
Plans for a state-of-the-art cancer center and residential complex are now scrapped due to a lack of affordable housing units. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has rejected Moffitt Cancer Center (and partners’) $5 million offer and proposal for the 4.59-acre site at 800 1st Ave. S. in downtown St. Pete. The proposal was for a 75,000-square-foot cancer center that would be three stories, alongside a 30-story residential tower with limited affordable housing units, a potential 14-story hotel and a parking garage.
Palm Harbor Rotary serving others both near and far
PALM HARBOR — In Palm Harbor, a group of service-minded individuals is helping to make a difference in the lives of local residents and even children as far away as Sierra Leone. In 2021-22, the Palm Harbor Rotary Club raised thousands of dollars it then donated to local causes...
The chief prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will fight his removal from office
In Florida, the chief state prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will vigorously fight his removal from office by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis says Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren was neglecting his duty by failing to enforce Florida's laws that restrict abortion or prohibit gender-affirming care for minors. From Miami, NPR's Greg Allen reports.
IRB Action 2000 donates $8,500 for manatee sculpture
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — City officials and members of the nonprofit community group IRB Action 2000 unveiled IRB’s newest public artwork Aug. 3 at the Indian Rocks Beach Nature Preserve. The bronze sculpture, which is from the Randolph Rose Collection, depicts a manatee rising from a wave and...
Dunedin honors Purple Heart recipients
DUNEDIN — The dictionary definition of sacrifice just doesn't say enough, according to a Purple Heart recipient speaking at a recent ceremony. Robert Groover, retired U.S. Army infantry staff sergeant, gave the keynote speech at the Purple Heart Recognition Day Ceremony on Aug. 7 at Purple Heart Park, 300 Main St. in Dunedin. Beforehand, he contacted some other veterans about the meaning of sacrifice.
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Andrew Warren likely to be reinstated after Governor DeSantis 'hijacked' job, constitutional lawyer predicts
TAMPA, Fla. - Fired by Governor Ron DeSantis nearly a week ago, ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is now preparing to mount a legal fight to get his job back. As everyone waits to see what Warren’s first legal move will be, a respected constitutional lawyer is now weighing in.
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued in Pinellas County
A mosquito-borne illness advisory was issued in Pinellas County, the health department announced Thursday.
Developer addresses Pinellas housing demand by buying two hotels — and a lake
Key takeaway: A Miami developer has bought two Pinellas County hotels and created 183 units of workforce housing. Core challenge: The most difficult part of the project was getting the zoning done. At the start, there wasn’t enough density and the city of Pinellas Park wanted assurances the conversion would be affordable for residents.
Belleair Beach council hears residents fighting Belleair Shore umbrella ban
BELLEAIR BEACH — The hot topic of the night at the Aug. 1 Belleair Beach commission meeting was the ongoing dispute with neighboring Belleair Shore over a ban on beach umbrellas. It was clear there remain differences of opinion in Belleair Beach as to the best way to resolve the issue.
PSTA continues to go green
ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority officials recently announced a first-of-its-kind 10-year agreement with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy, to install, maintain, and operate electric bus charging infrastructure. It’s the latest step in PSTA’s ongoing mission to transform the fleet to clean...
