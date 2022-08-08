ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beach Beacon

Pinellas County Commission updates public comment policy

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners have unanimously approved updated public participation guidelines and decorum rules, which mostly match the ones that have been used since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the change to virtual meetings. State statute requires that the public be given a “reasonable” opportunity to give input during...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Burton: Pinellas should roll back millage rates for second year

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has unveiled a proposed fiscal 2023 operating budget of $2.5 billion and a proposed capital budget of $794.2 million. Burton told commissioners July 19 that he’s recommending lowering the countywide property tax rate again. If approved, it would be the first consecutive-year property tax rate reduction since the Great Recession and only the second time in 35 years the millage rate has been reduced for two consecutive years.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade

Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Belleair to reimburse former deputy mayor's legal fees

BELLEAIR — Former Deputy Mayor Karla Rettstatt was recently awarded almost $37,000 by the Belleair Town Commission as reimbursement for expenses incurred while responding to state ethics complaints. On July 19, commissioners addressed an item that was added to the agenda after they received a letter from Rettstatt requesting...
BELLEAIR, FL
Beach Beacon

North County

PALM HARBOR — Ya se Armo translates to “It’s On” or “Let’s do this” in English. It is also the name of a restaurant that opened about five months ago in Palm Harbor and puts a new twist on traditional Mexican fare. New...
PALM HARBOR, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Welch scraps Moffitt’s plans for St. Pete

Plans for a state-of-the-art cancer center and residential complex are now scrapped due to a lack of affordable housing units. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has rejected Moffitt Cancer Center (and partners’) $5 million offer and proposal for the 4.59-acre site at 800 1st Ave. S. in downtown St. Pete. The proposal was for a 75,000-square-foot cancer center that would be three stories, alongside a 30-story residential tower with limited affordable housing units, a potential 14-story hotel and a parking garage.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Palm Harbor Rotary serving others both near and far

PALM HARBOR — In Palm Harbor, a group of service-minded individuals is helping to make a difference in the lives of local residents and even children as far away as Sierra Leone. In 2021-22, the Palm Harbor Rotary Club raised thousands of dollars it then donated to local causes...
PALM HARBOR, FL
kvnf.org

The chief prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will fight his removal from office

In Florida, the chief state prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will vigorously fight his removal from office by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis says Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren was neglecting his duty by failing to enforce Florida's laws that restrict abortion or prohibit gender-affirming care for minors. From Miami, NPR's Greg Allen reports.
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

IRB Action 2000 donates $8,500 for manatee sculpture

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — City officials and members of the nonprofit community group IRB Action 2000 unveiled IRB’s newest public artwork Aug. 3 at the Indian Rocks Beach Nature Preserve. The bronze sculpture, which is from the Randolph Rose Collection, depicts a manatee rising from a wave and...
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL
Beach Beacon

Dunedin honors Purple Heart recipients

DUNEDIN — The dictionary definition of sacrifice just doesn't say enough, according to a Purple Heart recipient speaking at a recent ceremony. Robert Groover, retired U.S. Army infantry staff sergeant, gave the keynote speech at the Purple Heart Recognition Day Ceremony on Aug. 7 at Purple Heart Park, 300 Main St. in Dunedin. Beforehand, he contacted some other veterans about the meaning of sacrifice.
DUNEDIN, FL
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

PSTA continues to go green

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority officials recently announced a first-of-its-kind 10-year agreement with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy, to install, maintain, and operate electric bus charging infrastructure. It’s the latest step in PSTA’s ongoing mission to transform the fleet to clean...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

