Here’s how to NOT get struck by lightning

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
 5 days ago
Lightning strikes some 25 million times a year in the United States and kills an average of 47 people, according to the National Weather Service.

“Although most lightning occurs in the summer, people can be struck at any time of year,” according to the NWS.

How do you stay safe during a lightning storm?

If you can hear thunder, then lightning is close enough to strike. Once you hear those rumbles, get inside a substantial building...excluding an outdoor shed or dugout.

Once you’re in a building, stay off corded phones, computers, and electronics that are directly contacting electricity. Avoid windows and refrain from lying on concrete. If you’re swimming and hear thunder, get out of the water immediately.

For more tips on staying safe during a storm, visit the National Weather Service online.

